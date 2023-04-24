Elf: The Musical is bringing its festive UK tour to Leeds’ First Direct Arena later this year. Despite being months away, locals can put their Christmas plans in place now and book a trip to see the famous stage show.

Elf: The Musical features songs by Tony Award nominees Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin (The Wedding Singer). The script is adapted by Tony Award winners Thomas Meehan and Bob Martin from the 2003 film.

The festive treat will feature a fantastic flying sleigh, twenty feet high growing candy canes, a giant LED screen with Pixar style animated backgrounds, and amazing aerial stunts. It’s the feel-good family show guaranteed to be good for everyone’s Elf.

Here’s everything you need to know about Elf: The Musical’s Leeds First Direct Arena show.

When and where is Elf: The Musical on in Leeds?

Elf: The Musical is bringing its festive stage show to Leeds’ First Direct Arena on December 27 & 28. The production will air three separate shows across two days.

The first of which is at 7pm on December 27. Another show will then air at 1pm on December 28 with the final performance beginning at 6pm the same day.

How to get tickets for Elf: The Musical in Leeds

General on sale tickets for Elf: The Musical at Leeds First Direct Arena are available to purchase now via the Ticketmaster website .

Elf the Musical will perform at the Utilita Arena in December.

Elf: The Musical full UK tour dates

December

23 - Manchester, AO Arena (1pm)

23 - Manchester, AO Arena (5pm)

24 - Manchester, AO Arena (11am)

27 - Leeds, First Direct Arena (7pm)

28 - Leeds, First Direct Arena (1pm)

28 - Leeds, First Direct Arena (6pm)

30 - Newcastle, Utilita Arena (1pm)

30 - Newcastle, Utilita Arena (6pm)

31 - Newcastle, Utilita Arena (11am)

January

5 - Brighton, The Brighton Centre (7pm)

6 - Brighton, The Brighton Centre (1pm)

6 - Brighton, The Brighton Centre (5pm)