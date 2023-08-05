With the cost of living crisis continuing to tighten its grip around families, Restaurant Week is aiming to help with the long summer break with “tasty, money saving” deals.

The Eat Leeds Restaurant Week, taking place from Monday August 14 to Sunday August 20, will be offering specially crafted menus of £5, £10, £15, £20 and £25 deals.

Enjoy a range of meals for different budgets at Revolution De Cuba on Restaurant Week. Picture by Eat Leeds

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They are also continuing their partnership with First Bus to offer single flat fare tickets for £2 each so that diners can save some extra pennies and take part in the free Leeds Bear Hunt across the city.

During Eat Leeds Restaurant Week, families will be able to enjoy a full day out discovering the Leeds Bear Hunt while reading the heart warming stories of the children cared for by Leeds Children’s Hospital, whilst being able to indulge in a range of exclusive offers from more than 30 restaurants around Leeds.

Among the offers are £5 burgers at MEATliquor as well as a range of menus for those with different budgets at Revolution De Cuba. Fourth Floor Bar at Harvey Nichols is the perfect place to celebrate the end of the hunt with their offer of a cake and a glass of fizz for £20 - perfect to share “between mummy bear and her girlfriends”.

Leeds Bear Hunt features 35 giant bears and 50 bear cubs hidden in plain sight across the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each bear has a story to tell through its design by a local, national and international artist, designer or illustrator, or sponsorship by a business or individual. The trail is raising money for Leeds Hospitals Charity, with bear hunters encouraged to donate online. At the end of the trail in September, the bears will be auctioned to raise vital funds for Leeds Children’s Hospital.

Managed by Eat Leeds, Restaurant Week with support from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, is aiming to increase footfall into Leeds and boost the regional economy by inviting customers to try discounted menus at restaurants around the city.

Families can discover 35 giant bear sculptures and 50 bear cubs across the city, checking off the bears using the Leeds Bear Hunt app.

Amy Rolinson, Manager of Eat Leeds said: “The Leeds food scene is thriving and the city has a reputation for being the foodie capital of the north. So, what better way to showcase our city’s tasty food scene than with a week-long celebration of fantastic food offerings.

“This year, we are really excited to be supporting Leeds Hospitals Charity through their Leeds Bear Hunt initiative and are encouraging foodies across the city to get out and explore more during Restaurant Week. It’s also fantastic to have partnered with First Bus again with great value fares allowing more diners to visit Leeds for less.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lucy Mottram, Marketing Manager for First Bus West Yorkshire, said: “We are thrilled to continue our support for Eat Leeds and the leisure and hospitality sector, facilitating access to exciting new and beloved experiences throughout the city, especially during these challenging times of the cost of living crisis and the current state of the economy.

“With our commitment to providing a maximum £2 fare for any single journey, we understand the importance of offering great value to our customers, helping them budget for a day or evening out without further straining their finances.

"Using bus travel not only promotes sustainability but also provides a practical and cost-effective alternative for commuting, making a positive impact on individual households and the community at large. By reducing traffic congestion through increased public transport usage, we contribute to improving the overall well-being and economic vitality of our city."

Gail Chapman, Special Projects Fundraising Manager of Leeds Hospitals Charity, added: “We have teamed up with Wild in Art to bring the Bear Hunt to Leeds to raise money for Leeds Children’s Hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a free public event that will be in the city for ten weeks, benefiting local communities and businesses by bringing lots of visitors into Leeds. There are 35 different giant bear sculptures and 48 bear cubs which have been designed by artists to tell heart warming stories hidden in different spots across Leeds city centre.

“We are delighted to be working with Eat Leeds, providing families with an enjoyable day out. The upcoming Restaurant Week is the perfect opportunity for families to explore the city and experience some budget-friendly restaurant offers.

“We believe in promoting accessibility to memorable experiences and are dedicated to contributing positively to the community. Join us as we embark on this enchanting journey, where art, charity, and culinary delights come together to create cherished memories for all.”