Leeds Bear Hunt 2023: 10 pictures of the giant bear sculptures ready to discover across the city
Families can now take part in the Leeds Bear Hunt 2023, with 35 giant bear sculptures and 50 bear cubs hiding in plain sight across the city. The large-scale public art trail, a project by Wild in Art, has sploshed its way into Leeds for 10 weeks, bringing Michael Rosen’s iconic We’re Going on a Bear Hunt story to life.
Each bear has a story to tell through its design by a local, national and international artist, designer or illustrator, or sponsorship by a business or individual. The trail is raising money for Leeds Hospitals Charity, with bear hunters encouraged to donate online. At the end of the trail in September, the bears will be auctioned to raise vital funds for Leeds Children’s Hospital.
We take a look at some of the bears ready to discover across the city. How many others can you find?