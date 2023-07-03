We’re going on a bear hunt and we’re going to catch a big one.

Families can now take part in the Leeds Bear Hunt 2023, with 35 giant bear sculptures and 50 bear cubs hiding in plain sight across the city. The large-scale public art trail, a project by Wild in Art, has sploshed its way into Leeds for 10 weeks, bringing Michael Rosen’s iconic We’re Going on a Bear Hunt story to life.

Each bear has a story to tell through its design by a local, national and international artist, designer or illustrator, or sponsorship by a business or individual. The trail is raising money for Leeds Hospitals Charity, with bear hunters encouraged to donate online. At the end of the trail in September, the bears will be auctioned to raise vital funds for Leeds Children’s Hospital.

We take a look at some of the bears ready to discover across the city. How many others can you find?

1 . Leeds Rhino Bear Leeds Rhinos players David Fusitu'a, Nene McDonald and Jarred O'Connor with the Leeds Rhino Bear in the SOYO neighbourhood, next to Leeds Playhouse Photo: Steve Riding Photo Sales

2 . Leeds Rhino Bear Families can discover 35 giant bear sculptures and 50 bear cubs across the city, checking off the bears using the Leeds Bear Hunt app Photo: Steve Riding Photo Sales

3 . Frankie Bear Visual artist E V Hardaker, who designed the Frankie Bear in the SOYO neighbourhood Photo: Steve Riding Photo Sales

4 . Frankie Bear The bears have appeared in the city's parks and streets, highlighting both landmarks and hidden gems Photo: Steve Riding Photo Sales