Apple TV’s Down Cemetery Road is finally set to begin 👀📺

Down Cemetery Road is set to arrive on Apple TV this week.

It is based on another book by Slow Horses’ Mick Herron.

But what is it about and when can you watch it?

A new thriller from the mind behind Slow Horses is set to arrive on Apple TV this week. Down Cemetery Road is based on a book by author Mick Herron.

The writer is responsible for the Slough House books, on which the hit spy show is based. His Zoë Boehm series is now set for its own TV adaptation.

But when exactly is it out and what can you expect? Here’s all you need to know:

What time is Down Cemetery Road out?

Emma Thompson in Down Cemetery Road | Apple TV

Apple TV’s latest thriller series is set to make its big debut on Wednesday (October 29). The show will start with a double helping in a bid to get viewers hooked on its twisty tale.

The streaming service is very reliable when it comes to release times. New episodes and shows are released at 8am British time, which works out as 3am ET/ 12am PT for American audiences.

What to expect from Down Cemetery Road?

The show is set to bring to life another of Mick Herron’s literary creations - private investigator Zoë Boehm. Played in the show by Emma Thompson, it adapts the first book in the series - the titular Down Cemetery Road.

The synopsis, via Apple TV, reads: “When a house explodes in a quiet Oxford suburb and a girl disappears in the aftermath, neighbour Sarah Trafford (Ruth Wilson) becomes obsessed with finding her and enlists the help of private investigator Zoë Boehm (Emma Thompson). Zoë and Sarah suddenly find themselves in a complex conspiracy that reveals that people long believed dead are still among the living, while the living are fast joining the dead.”

Who is in the cast of Down Cemetery Road?

Ruth Wilson (L) and Emma Thompson (R) in Down Cemetery Road | Apple TV

Emma Thompson is one of the big names set to appear in the thriller alongside Luther favourite Ruth Wilson. The duo top the bill, but there are plenty of other familiar faces.

The cast for Down Cemetery Road includes:

Ruth Wilson as Sarah Tucker

Emma Thompson as Zoë Boehm

Adeel Akhtar as Hamza

Nathan Stewart-Jarrett as Downey

Tom Goodman-Hill as Gerard

Darren Boyd as C

Tom Riley as Mark

Adam Godley as Joe Silverman

Sinead Matthews as Denise/"Wigwam"

Ken Nwosu as Rufus

Fehinti Balogun as Amos

Aiysha Hart as Paula

Steven Cree as Bob Poland

Viewers may recognise Adeel Akhtar from his BAFTA winning role in the BBC’s Murdered by My Father - as well as being in Utopia, Sherwood, and more. While Nathan Stewart-Jarrett will be a familiar face to fans of Misfits and is another Utopia alumnus.

Baby Reindeer’s Tom Goodman-Hill is also part of the cast, after his award-nominated turn in the Netflix show. Filming took place in Bristol last year for the programme.

Is Down Cemetery Road related to Slow Horses?

As previously mentioned, Down Cemetery Road is based on another series of novels by Mick Herron. The Zoë Boehm books actually predate the Slough House stories with Down Cemetery Road being his debut novel.

Despite being by the same author, there is not much crossover between the two series. The Zoë Boehm books are set in the world of private investigators and not spies.

The only real connection is sharing the same author and both being turned into shows on Apple TV. The Zoë Boehm series had four books between 2003 and 2009.

