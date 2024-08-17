Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Dog lovers and their four-legged friends are in for a treat as one of Leeds’ biggest celebrations of man’s best friend returns to Harewood in north Leeds this autumn.

This year, DogFest celebrates its tenth anniversary, promising to be “bigger and better than ever”, with a huge line-up of activities, competitions and entertainment for humans and dogs alike.

The event, held at the historic Harewood estate on September 7 and 8, will feature everything from dog displays and expert advise, to shopping opportunities and food stalls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Exploring the stalls at DogFest

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CEO and Founder of DogFest, Nicole Cooper, said: “We are so excited about our 10th anniversary year!

“Since our first event, more than 50,000 very soggy doggies have enjoyed splashing around in our Dog Diving activities, there have been over 1,000 winners in our Fun Dog Shows and over 650 miles have been covered in our Big Dog Walks – which is further than walking from John O’Groats to Land’s End!”

DogFest 2024 events

Dog activities and competitions: DogFest 2024 will feature plenty of fun events including agility and ‘dogstacle’ courses, dog diving, giant ball pits, breed meet-ups, dog dancing and the Fun Dog Show, where dogs of all shapes and sizes can “strut their stuff” and win amazing prizes. Dogs can be entered in anything from best rescue, to waggiest tail; golden oldie to most embarrassing pup and more.

Expert advice and workshops: Learn from the best in the business, with talks and demonstrations from leading dog trainers, behaviourists, and nutritionists. Discover new training techniques, health tips, and grooming secrets to keep any dog happy and healthy.

Shopping village: Explore a wide range of stalls offering everything from premium pet food and accessories to unique dog-themed gifts and artwork.

Food and drink: Enjoy a variety of food and drink options, including gourmet street food, cold beverages, and tasty treats for your four-legged friends.

Kids' Zone: Keep the little ones entertained with a dedicated kids’ area featuring fun activities, face painting, and games.

DogFest 2024 tickets, timetable and how to get there

Tickets for the tenth anniversary of DogFest are on sale now, starting at £21 for adults and £14 for kids.

Tickets can be found via the DogFest website here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event starts at 9.30am and ends at 5pm. Further event timetables, maps and essential information can be found here.

DogFest takes place on the grounds of the Harewood estate, Harewood House, Harewood, Leeds, LS17 9LG.

Those driving to DogFest can purchase a parking pass for £7.50.