Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A famous actor will be lending his voice to Doctor Who this week 👀

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doctor Who is heading to the 1950s.

It features an ‘art deco menace’ - voiced by a familiar name.

But who is in the cast for episode 2?

The TARDIS will be landing in Miami in the 1950s for this week’s episode of Doctor Who. The Doctor and Belinda will come face-to-face with a terrifying secret in an abandoned cinema.

BBC and Disney Plus are sharing the broadcast of the long-running sci-fi show once again in 2025. Learn more about when each episode will be available and where here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doctor Who is airing weekly on the Beeb. But who are the guest stars this week?

Who is the villain in Doctor Who Lux?

Mr Ring-a-Ding in Doctor Who 'Lux' | BBC Studios/Bad Wolf

The Doctor and Belinda will come face-to-face with an ‘art deco menace’ in today’s (April 19) episode. It blends live action with animation - similar to Who Framed Roger Rabbit.

The Traitors US and X-Men actor Alan Cumming is the voice behind Mr Ring-a-Ding. He has previously appeared as King James I in an episode alongside the 13th Doctor - played by Jodie Whittaker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “It is a truism that villains always get the best line, and are always much more juicy to play. I guess my favourite kind of villains are the ones that are misunderstood while Mr Ring-A-Ding does not have any redeeming qualities, he does start out quite fun and endearing, so there is an arc to him that I enjoyed.”

Who is the new companion on Doctor Who?

Ncuti Gatwa returns as the Doctor in the new series of Doctor Who, with Varada Sethu joining the show as new companion Belinda Chandra. | BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/James Pardon

Ncuti Gatwa is back for another series as The Doctor on the BBC (and Disney Plus for the rest of the world). He will be joined by a fresh face in the Tardis this year.

Varada Sethu is playing the latest companion: Belinda Chandra. Speaking about the season she added: “There's twists and turns constantly, and you really don't know where they're going to land or who they’re going to run into on their journey home!”

Will Millie Gibson be back this season?

Ruby Rose is set to return during the upcoming season - but when exactly she will be back remains firmly under wraps. It is not the first time The Doctor has had more than one companion - Jodie Whittaker’s 13th Doctor had three.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who are the guest stars on Doctor Who?

Doctor Who has always been known for its big guest star appearances, especially since its return in 2005. And there are plenty of familiar faces to watch for again this season.

Rylan plays himself, the co-host of the Interstellar Song Contest and Alan Cumming voices the villainous cartoon character, Mr Ring-a-Ding.

Anita Dobson, Bonnie Langford, Jemma Redgrave, Caoilfhionn Dunne, Christopher Chung, Evelyn Miller, Ariyon Bakare, Julie Dray and Jonah Hauer-King all feature in the trailer for season 2, with Rose Ayling-Ellis MBE also joining the ranks for a thrilling and frightening adventure.

Freddie Fox will play a villain in the season. He said: “If audiences enjoy watching it half as much as I did making it, televisions are on course to explode right across the world.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Derry Girls and Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan was in the Christmas special last year as the one-off companion for that episode.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit . It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.