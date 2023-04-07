Dermot Kennedy at Leeds First Direct Arena: Everything you need to know including door times & setlist
Dermot Kennedy is set to perform at Leeds First Direct Arena next week
Dermot Kennedy is set to perform at Leeds First Direct arena next week as part of his 2023 ‘Sonder’ tour. The platinum-selling artist is currently touring the UK before travelling across the globe to Canada and the US.
Dermot Kennedy is best known for his 2019 single "Outnumbered", his 2020 single "Giants" and his feature on the 2020 Meduza single "Paradise". He was nominated for the “Best International Male” BRIT Award in 2020 and has now amassed nearly 4 billion streams across platforms and has the best-selling debut album in Ireland of this millennium.
The singer-songwriter grew up in Rathcoole, County Dublin and started playing the guitar at age 10. He started songwriting at age 14 but says he did not begin to take music seriously until the age of 17. Now the international star blends folk, hip-hop, and soul influences in his music.
As well as his global tour, Dermot Kennedy will be performing at festivals this summer, including All Points East in London. Here’s everything you need to know about Dermot Kennedy performing in Leeds.
Dermot Kennedy door opening times at Leeds First Direct Arena
Doors open at 6pm on April 10 for Dermot Kennedy. The event is scheduled to start at 7.30 pm.
When is Dermot Kennedy expected to finish at Leeds First Direct Arena?
The First Direct Arena website states the venue curfew for an evening event is 11pm unless stated differently. They do not list end times for security reasons.
Dermot Kennedy set list
A full setlist has not been released for Dermot Kennedy’s tour in Leeds, but this is his set from his Bournemouth gig earlier this month which is expected to be similar.
Blossom
Power Over Me
One Life
An Evening I Will Not Forget
Lost
Young & Free
Couldn’t Tell
Dreamer
Moments Passed
Glory
Rome
Innocence and Sadness
After Rain
Without Fear
Better Days
Homeward
Kiss Me
Outnumbered
Something to Someone
Dermot Kennedy support act at Leeds First Direct Arena
American singer-songwriter Noah Kahan will support Dermot Kennedy.
Tickets for Dermot Kennedy at Leeds First Direct Arena
Last-minute tickets are available on Ticketmaster for Dermot Kennedy in Leeds. At the time of writing, there are standard seated tickets available from £30 each. Standing tickets are also available from £55. Visit the Ticketmaster website for more information.
Dermot Kennedy UK tour dates
April 7 - Manchester Ao Arena
April 8 - Cardiff International Arena
April 10 - Leeds First Direct Arena
April 11 - Nottingham - Motorpoint Arena
April 13 - Birmingham - Resorts World Arena
April 14 - London - The O2
April 15 - London - Royal Albert Hall
June 24 - South Dublin - Marlay Park
July 7 - Limerick City - Thomond Park Stadium
July 8 - Limerick City - Thomond Park Stadium
July 9 - Limerick City - Thomond Park Stadium
July 13 - Edinburgh - Edinburgh Castle Esplanade
July 14 - Scarborough - Scarborough Open Air Theatre
August 27 - London -All Points East 2023 - London