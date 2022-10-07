Dermot Kennedy has announced dates for his UK tour and will visit Leeds in 2023.

Dermot Kennedy’s tour announcement came after he released his new track ‘INNOCENCE & SADNESS’ on September 7, which will be on his upcoming second album ‘SONDER’.

The platinum-selling artist was nominated for the “Best International Male” BRIT Award in 2020 and has now amassed nearly 4 billion streams across platforms and has the best-selling debut album in Ireland of this millennium.

Dermot Kennedy has recently headlined at Ireland’s Electric Picnic Festival, alongside fellow headliners Tame Impala and Arctic Monkeys and performed to over 70,000 fans.

When will Dermot Kennedy perform in Leeds?

Dermot Kennedy will be at Leeds First Direct Arena on April 10, 2023.

How to get tickets for Dermot Kennedy in Leeds 2023?

There will be an exclusive pre-sale for Three customers from Wednesday, October, 12 at 9 am.

Tickets will go on general sale from Friday, October 14 at 9 am on the Ticketmaster website.

Dermot Kennedy full list of UK tour dates

March 31 - OVO Hydro Arena, Glasgow

April 1 - P&J Live Arena, Aberdeen

April 3 - The Brighton Centre, Brighton

April 4 - International Centre, Bournemouth

April 5 - Pavilions, Plymouth

April 7 - AO Arena, Manchester

April 8 - Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

April 10 - First Direct Arena, Leeds

April 11 - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

April 13 - Resorts World Arena, Birmingham

April 14 – The O2, London