A pop up cafe featuring hundreds of dogs is coming to Leeds this Christmas.

Returning to Leeds on December 8, the Dashing Dachshund Christmas & Jingle Paws Tour is taking place from 10am at Lost & Found Club in Albion Place this year.

Now in its fifth year, more than 200 Dachshunds, 50 other dogs and pup-loving owners have already signed up.

The official website says: “We’re back for our favourite time of year hosting a CHRISTMAS Pup Up Cafe for all of your dachshunds in Leeds!

“We’ve got the whole of the amazing Lost & Found Club venue for all your doggies to roam free and tons of Christmas props for photo ops, a present for every dachshund and lots more planned!”

The event will allow people to mingle with up to 50 dachshunds per session, unlimited puppuccinos with toppings plus treats for all dogs, a safe secure and staffed space for ‘off lead time’ and lots of toys to keep pups entertained.

Meanwhile, dog owners can expect a morning of socialising, photography while browsing items from local businesses.

Find out more information about the event and how to buy tickets via the official website.