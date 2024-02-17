Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Dachshund Pup Up Cafe Leeds: How to get tickets as sausage dogs set to take over Revolution Electric Press

Hundreds of Dachshunds are set to descend on Leeds for a Pup Up Cafe party - with free puppuccinos.
Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 17th Feb 2024, 11:30 GMT
Updated 17th Feb 2024, 16:30 GMT
Now in its fifth year, the sausage dog event is returning to the city this spring and more than 150 pooches and their owners have already signed up.

The Pup Up Cafe will be held on May 26 at Revolution Electric Press, in Cookridge Street, off Millennium Square.

There will be the chance to mingle with up to 50 Dachshunds per session, as well as photo opportunities and props. The best-dressed sausage dogs will win prizes.

The Pup Up Cafe will see hundreds of Dachshunds visit Leeds (Photo by Tony Johnson/National World)The Pup Up Cafe will see hundreds of Dachshunds visit Leeds (Photo by Tony Johnson/National World)
The Pup Up Cafe will see hundreds of Dachshunds visit Leeds (Photo by Tony Johnson/National World)

The event also offers unlimited puppuccinos and treats for the pooches and lots of activities, including a safe space for off-lead time, toys and ball pits.

How to get tickets for the Dachshund Pup Up Cafe

Dachshunds get free entry to the event, but they still need a ticket, while tickets for their owners are priced at £9.50.

The price for 'regular humans' without a Dachshund is £15 and it's £5 per ticket for children under eight years old.

Tickets are now available on the Pup Up Cafe website.

