Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Now in its fifth year, the sausage dog event is returning to the city this spring and more than 150 pooches and their owners have already signed up.

The Pup Up Cafe will be held on May 26 at Revolution Electric Press, in Cookridge Street, off Millennium Square.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will be the chance to mingle with up to 50 Dachshunds per session, as well as photo opportunities and props. The best-dressed sausage dogs will win prizes.

The Pup Up Cafe will see hundreds of Dachshunds visit Leeds (Photo by Tony Johnson/National World)

The event also offers unlimited puppuccinos and treats for the pooches and lots of activities, including a safe space for off-lead time, toys and ball pits.

How to get tickets for the Dachshund Pup Up Cafe

Dachshunds get free entry to the event, but they still need a ticket, while tickets for their owners are priced at £9.50.

The price for 'regular humans' without a Dachshund is £15 and it's £5 per ticket for children under eight years old.