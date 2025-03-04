1 . Charlie Cox - Matt Murdock/ Daredevil

English actor Charlie Cox played Daredevil in the Netflix series - as well as in The Defenders - from 2015 to 2018. He returned as Matt Murdock in 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home and later appeared in She-Hulk and Echo - and now is the lead in Daredevil: Born Again. | Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images