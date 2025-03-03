Daredevil: Born Again will be released on Disney Plus 🚨

Daredevil: Born Again will finally arrive this week.

The first two episodes are due to be released on Disney Plus.

But what time can you expect them?

Daredevil’s much anticipated TV revival is finally set to arrive on streaming this week. Once part of Netflix’s slate of MCU shows, the beloved superhero series is making its grand return.

Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio have returned along with other actors from the original series. It ran for three seasons from 2015 to 2018, before being cancelled by the streamer.

Disney Plus has resurrected the show for a brand new series and it starts very soon. Here’s all you need to know about how to watch Daredevil: Born Again.

When does Daredevil: Born Again release on Disney Plus?

Charlie Cox in Daredevil: Born Again | Marvel/Disney Plus

The highly anticipated revival of the Daredevil TV series will finally arrive tomorrow (March 4) in the US and on Wednesday (March 5) for British audiences. First announced in the summer of 2022, it has had a rocky road back to screens - and was overhauled in 2023.

The first two episodes will arrive on March 4 and the remaining episodes will be released weekly. Expect new instalments of Daredevil: Born Again every Tuesday/ Wednesday for the foreseeable future on Disney Plus.

The release schedule for the first six episodes of the season (out of nine) has been confirmed:

March 4 - Episode 1&2

March 11 - Episode 3

March 18 - Episode 4

March 25 - Episode 5&6

Expect confirmation on episodes seven to nine in the near future.

What time is Daredevil: Born Again out?

Disney Plus has confirmed the release time for Daredevil: Born Again and it is a bit of a twist on its usual schedule. The streamer traditionally drops new episodes at 8am for British viewers (12am PT/ 3am ET for American audiences).

However things are a bit different for the latest Marvel series. Episodes will release instead at prime time for US viewers - dropping at 6pm PT/ 9pm ET starting on March 4.

It means that you will have to wait until midnight on Wednesday (March 5) to watch it in the UK. If you can’t stay up that late, you may need to dodge spoilers until you can watch.

Is Daredevil: Born Again available on Netflix?

The original three seasons of Daredevil were released on Netflix between 2015 and 2018 - as part of a slate of MCU series. It also included Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, The Punisher, Iron Fist and the cross-over event The Defenders.

Despite expectations that Daredevil would be renewed for a fourth season, it was ultimately cancelled by Netflix in 2018. However a few years later Charlie Cox started to resume his role as Daredevil/ Matt Murdoch in Marvel projects - including 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home.

He also appeared in She-Hulk and Echo, while Vincent D'Onofrio returned as Wilson Fisk/ Kingpin in Hawkeye and later Echo. It was announced that a revival of Daredevil - called Daredevil: Born Again - would be coming to Disney Plus.

The show is exclusive to Disney’s streaming service and will not be released on Netflix. The previous seasons of Daredevil are no longer on Netflix either - and instead have found a home on Disney Plus.

Are you excited for the release of Daredevil: Born Again? Let me know if you think it will live up to the original series by email: [email protected] .