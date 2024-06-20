Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The London mayoral candidate is heading to Leeds to present his MEGA (Make Earth Great Again!) plans.

Here to “save us all from imminent disaster”, the universe’s favourite novelty politician is coming to Leeds for a brand-new live comedy show featuring his unique take on Britain.

Next, he’s taking on prime minister Rishi Sunak at his North Yorkshire constituency of Richmond and Northallerton at the general election on July 4.

Count Binface is coming to Leeds for a comedy show promoting his new MEGA manifesto.

With a manifesto including cheaper croissants, the nationalisation of popstar Adele, the return of Ceefax, and to make water bosses take a dip in UK rivers “to see how they like it”, his MEGA plans have something for everyone.

The intergalactic politician will land at The Wardrobe on Wednesday, September 18, as part of the venues 25th birthday celebrations.