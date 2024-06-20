Count Binface at The Wardrobe: UK's favourite novelty politician brings Bindependence Day to Leeds
and live on Freeview channel 276
Here to “save us all from imminent disaster”, the universe’s favourite novelty politician is coming to Leeds for a brand-new live comedy show featuring his unique take on Britain.
Count Binface recently received 24,260 votes in the London mayoral election when he was endorsed by a national newspaper, beating the far-right Britain First party.
Next, he’s taking on prime minister Rishi Sunak at his North Yorkshire constituency of Richmond and Northallerton at the general election on July 4.
With a manifesto including cheaper croissants, the nationalisation of popstar Adele, the return of Ceefax, and to make water bosses take a dip in UK rivers “to see how they like it”, his MEGA plans have something for everyone.
Before you go, why not sign up to our free daily newsletter to get all of the latest Leeds news sent directly to your inbox.
The intergalactic politician will land at The Wardrobe on Wednesday, September 18, as part of the venues 25th birthday celebrations.
Tickets for the show are available for as little at £17.60 per person via the Wardrobe’s website.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.