A popular daytime disco event in Leeds is set to move the party outdoors for the first time as it returns to the city.

Club Classics Courtyard will be held at Project House on Armley Road on Saturday, August 30, from 3pm until 11pm after ten previous editions in the city.

The daytime disco event is known for playing dance music classics from the 90s and 00s for over 30s before finishing with enough time to let attendees get a good night’s sleep.

Club Classics is set to hold its first outdoor event at Project House in leeds. | National World / Club Classics

Event organiser Gavin Lampitt said: “After numerous packed out events at home Project House it’s now time to take things up a notch and utilise the outdoor space during the summer months.”

The Club Classics Courtyard event will see DJ sets from Allister Whitehead, Rob Tissera, Marc Leaf and organiser Gavin Lampitt. There will also be live performances from 2 Funky 2, who will perform their 90s hit ‘Brothers and Sisters’, and from Duke, who will perform ‘So In Love With You’.

The event will be held outside in the courtyard between 3pm and 9pm before the last two hours are held inside the warehouse space.

Mr Lampitt said: “The beauty of the event space is we can host a mini outdoor festival without the price tag and if for any reason the weather decides not to play ball we can simply move into the warehouse earlier.”

Tickets are available through Skiddle and are priced at £21.60.