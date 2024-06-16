Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A 32-piece live orchestra is set to bring dance anthems to Temple Newsam Park later this month.

Classic Ibiza, an open air concert featuring DJs and vocalists, will reimagine some of the biggest dance hits of the past 30 years including ‘Insomnia’, ‘Sandstorm’, ‘Levels’ and ‘Born Slippy’.

As well as a headline performance from Classic Ibiza and a special guest support act that is yet to be announced, concert goers have been promised a “festival-style site” with entertainment, bars and street food.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Classic Ibiza will take over Temple Newsam Park on June 21. | Classic Ibiza

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organiser Anthony Ellis said: “We have toured this show to sell-out crowds all over the UK and cannot wait to bring it back to Leeds after a year-long hiatus.

“The audience have got a great night in store, with some of the biggest dance anthems ever being brought to orchestral life on stage. Get ready for goosebumps, it’s going to be a night to remember.”

It will take over the park on June 21, with bars opening at 4pm as DJ sets begin. The Urban Soul orchestra will take to the stage at 7.30pm.