Classic Ibiza Leeds: 32-piece live orchestra set to bring dance anthems to Temple Newsam Park
Classic Ibiza, an open air concert featuring DJs and vocalists, will reimagine some of the biggest dance hits of the past 30 years including ‘Insomnia’, ‘Sandstorm’, ‘Levels’ and ‘Born Slippy’.
As well as a headline performance from Classic Ibiza and a special guest support act that is yet to be announced, concert goers have been promised a “festival-style site” with entertainment, bars and street food.
Organiser Anthony Ellis said: “We have toured this show to sell-out crowds all over the UK and cannot wait to bring it back to Leeds after a year-long hiatus.
“The audience have got a great night in store, with some of the biggest dance anthems ever being brought to orchestral life on stage. Get ready for goosebumps, it’s going to be a night to remember.”
It will take over the park on June 21, with bars opening at 4pm as DJ sets begin. The Urban Soul orchestra will take to the stage at 7.30pm.
The event is for people aged 18 and over, with tickets available now.
