An immersive light trail is coming to the popular Leeds destination this Christmas.

After a successful run in Newcastle last year, the Northern Lights trail is set to make its debut in Leeds this Christmas, and is expected to attract over 100,000 visitors.

Set amongst the heritage gardens and picturesque woodlands at the Grade I listed Temple Newsam, the immersive light trail will take visitors on a “jaw-dropping” journey through a spectrum of illuminations accompanied by unique musical compositions.

Northern Lights is coming to Temple Newsam in Leeds this Christmas. Picture by Hanglands

The festival of light, which will run for the duration of the festive period, will allow guests to appreciate the surroundings of the park in a “magical” new light, organisers said.

Visitors can also expect a showcase of exclusive art installations and special effects along with interactive elements and festive photo opportunities along the 90-minute route.

Roxy Robinson, Creative Director at From the Fields, said: “It’s fantastic to have the opportunity to deliver a completely new trail at such an iconic location, with so much history and heritage.

“We have big plans and cannot wait to deliver an experience like no other; one that welcomes everyone from all ages and backgrounds to come together.

“We’re proud to have an incredibly experienced and talented team of creators behind Northern Lights, who will help make this an unforgettable experience for all, while remaining as inclusive and accessible as possible.”

The circa one mile light trail will host up to 14 distinct illuminated zones along the way. Visitors will also be able to enjoy vintage fairground rides and a range of festive treats such as mulled wine, hot chocolate and toasted marshmallows.

The light trail will be accompanied by a soundtrack made up of bespoke, original compositions.

Guests will also be able to visit the Christmas Village, where they can find a wide range of food and drink offerings from local artisan street food vendors and bars.

The one-mile trail is soundtracked by bespoke compositions. Picture by Hanglands

Councillor Debra Coupar, Leeds City Council’s deputy leader and executive member for resources, said: "We're delighted to be bringing the Northern Lights trail to Temple Newsam this Christmas, with stunning light installations and plenty of festive treats to be enjoyed.

“The people behind these lights are incredibly talented so we're looking forward to a full transformation of Temple Newsam's iconic grounds. It's going to be a great one for the whole family!"