Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Canadian entertainment company Cirque du Soleil is returning to First Direct Arena next month with a revisited high-energy and high-acrobatic production of OVO.

Meaning egg in Portuguese, OVO is a highly animated intrusion into a new day in the life of insects - from mighty crickets bouncing off trampolines to a hypnotic spider contorting inside her web.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new production, which includes 100 people from 25 different countries, will feature three new acts and new characters for a show that appeals to all ages.

Duncan Fisher, of Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, said: “We are thrilled to be bringing an updated version of OVO back to the UK for the first time in six years.

“In 2018, OVO’s tour of the UK was so successful it became Cirque du Soleil’s most watched show ever in the UK. So, we are delighted to be bringing OVO back to the UK in collaboration with our partner Live Nation.”

Cirque du Soleil is bringing OVO to Leeds. Photo: Tony Johnson

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here’s everything you need to know about Cirque du Soleil’s OVO at First Direct Arena.

When is OVO coming to First Direct Arena?

OVO will perform in Leeds at the First Direct Arena between April 4 to 7. There are five different times to choose from.

How to buy tickets for OVO at First Direct Arena?

Tickets are available via the official Cirque du Soleil website. A standard ticket retails for £52.50–£123.95 each.

Will there be a Meet & Greet for OVO at First Direct Arena?