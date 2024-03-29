Cirque du Soleil at First Direct Arena Leeds: Acrobatic production of OVO comes to the UK after six years
Canadian entertainment company Cirque du Soleil is returning to First Direct Arena next month with a revisited high-energy and high-acrobatic production of OVO.
Meaning egg in Portuguese, OVO is a highly animated intrusion into a new day in the life of insects - from mighty crickets bouncing off trampolines to a hypnotic spider contorting inside her web.
The new production, which includes 100 people from 25 different countries, will feature three new acts and new characters for a show that appeals to all ages.
Duncan Fisher, of Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, said: “We are thrilled to be bringing an updated version of OVO back to the UK for the first time in six years.
“In 2018, OVO’s tour of the UK was so successful it became Cirque du Soleil’s most watched show ever in the UK. So, we are delighted to be bringing OVO back to the UK in collaboration with our partner Live Nation.”
Here’s everything you need to know about Cirque du Soleil’s OVO at First Direct Arena.
When is OVO coming to First Direct Arena?
OVO will perform in Leeds at the First Direct Arena between April 4 to 7. There are five different times to choose from.
How to buy tickets for OVO at First Direct Arena?
Tickets are available via the official Cirque du Soleil website. A standard ticket retails for £52.50–£123.95 each.
Will there be a Meet & Greet for OVO at First Direct Arena?
An exclusive post-show Meet & Greet is available to purchase. Guests can interact with select members of the cast and touring crew and capture the moment with a photo opportunity.
