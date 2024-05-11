Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A popular Leeds market is set for expansion to keep up with “phenomenal” demand.

Chapel Allerton Market has been hit with locals in the suburb since it launched in May last year. Set up by local barber Ryan Edwards, the monthly market hosts dozens of independent traders on the main square at Stainbeck Corner, from street food to craft and jewellery.

With more than 90 businesses on the market’s waiting list and a successful spin-off food festival in March, Ryan decided to secure extra space for the event, introducing live music and a wellness tent with massage, reiki and sound healing.

Chapel Allerton Market is expanding from June 2 following "phenomenal" demand

The market is expanding into the playground at Chapel Allerton Primary School on Sunday June 2, in addition to the usual spot on the square.

As well as the wellness tent, plenty of street food and places to sit, the playground will host a stage for live music, with Chapeltown Reggae Choir, a Disney choir and Alwoodley Community Choir all set to perform.

There will also be performances on the square, and around 85 traders will sell their goods at the newly-expanded market.

Ryan, who works at Butler’s Barbering, told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “We’re trying to turn the market into a destination for people from all over Leeds on the first Sunday of every month - a real community spot and big event.

There will be around 80 traders at the newly-expanded market (Photo by Chapel Allerton Market/CA Spaces)

“When I started the market, I just saw the space there and thought we would get a few stalls. The local support and feedback from people visiting has been unbelievable.

“And the nice thing now is that we have our regular stall holders who come every month, but then we also have all kinds of different traders.

“We had 93 people on the waiting list, so we wanted to find more space - it would have been a shame not to do it.”

Ryan is working with local community group CA Spaces to introduce a car boot sale to the market, which he hopes will be up-and-running from July.

The market has been embraced by other businesses in the community, with some introducing Sunday opening hours to tap into the extra footfall. Nearby restaurant Hern sells takeaways on market days - with queues around the block.

Ryan added: “It’s nice that a lot of the shops have really embraced it and benefited from the trade.