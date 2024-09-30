Bryan Adams Leeds: Canadian superstar set to return to First Direct Arena as part of 2025 world tour - ticket info
Bryan Adams is set to embark on this "Roll With The Punches" world tour next year, named after his soon-to-be-announced new studio album.
The tour will see the "Summer of 69" singer perform across the globe throughout the entire year, with a stop in Leeds on May 10, 2025, and follows closely on the heels of his "So Happy It Hurts" Tour.
With more than 100 million records and singles sold worldwide, Bryan Adams is one of the best-selling artists of all time.
At First Direct Arena, fans can expect a setlist full of classics such as "(Everything I Do) I Do It For You" and "Heaven" along with songs from his upcoming album.
Tickets for the upcoming "Roll With The Punches" show at First Direct Arena will go on sale on Friday, October 4, 2024, via AXS.
