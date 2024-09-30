Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds' First Direct Arena will welcome the return of a Canadian superstar this spring.

Bryan Adams is set to embark on this "Roll With The Punches" world tour next year, named after his soon-to-be-announced new studio album.

The tour will see the "Summer of 69" singer perform across the globe throughout the entire year, with a stop in Leeds on May 10, 2025, and follows closely on the heels of his "So Happy It Hurts" Tour.

Canadian singer-songwriter Bryan Adams is coming to Leeds in May as part of his 2025 world tour. | FlashPic - Pool/Getty Images

With more than 100 million records and singles sold worldwide, Bryan Adams is one of the best-selling artists of all time.

Tickets for the upcoming "Roll With The Punches" show at First Direct Arena will go on sale on Friday, October 4, 2024, via AXS.