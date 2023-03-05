Leeds has produced an astounding amount of good music over the years.
1. Kaiser Chiefs
The Kaiser Chiefs's rambunctious brand of indie rock was a hit with audiences from the get go, with tracks like 'I Predict A Riot' and 'Oh My God' setting the tone before they scored their first number one single with 'Ruby'. The group have sold over 3.5 million records, the most successful of which was their debut, 'Employment'.
Photo: submit
2. Alt-J
After forming while at university in Leeds in 2007, Alt-J went on to have significant critical and commercial success, with their debut album 'An Awesome Wave' taking home the Mercury Music Prize in 2012 and the band having been nominated for numerous Grammy and Brit Awards. According to BestSellingAlbums.org they have sold 1,715,000 albums in total.
Photo: National World
3. Soft Cell
Soft Cell were among the frontrunners during the synthpop movement of the 90s and had some of the greatest success, with 12 top 40 hits that includes their iconic cover of 'Tainted Love'. In total they have sold over 10 million records worldwide.
Photo: Press Association Images
4. Chumbawumba
After making a name for themselves on the underground scene through the 1980s for their anarchic, Marxist punk/pop, Chumbawumba went on to have huge commercial success with the release of 1997's 'Tubthumping', which sold nearly 900,000 copies and peaked at number two.
Photo: Fiona Hanson/PA.