The 2025 event featured 752 events and 524 artists, reinforcing the festival’s mission to challenge outdated perceptions of the city and celebrate its role as an inclusive, dynamic city, shaping conversations around culture, politics, and community across the UK.

With themes spanning hope, peace, imagination, regional storytelling, and collaboration in and between communities, curious festivalgoers filled theatres and lecture halls across the city for talks and conversations.

Topics at this year’s festival ranged from memory and food to neurodivergent comedy and the miners’ strike; from the search for Atlantis and Islamic art to Bradford’s musical past and the future of Europe. These were paired with captivating appearances from John Cooper Clarke, Ash Sarkar, Jeremy Corbyn, Reeta Chakrabarti, Lemn Sissay, Robin Ince, and Steph McGovern.

Founder, CEO and Artistic Director, Syima Aslam, said: “I’m thrilled to see Bradford Literature Festival continue to grow, reaching new audiences while deepening our connection with those who return year after year.

“It’s been a joy to welcome such a breadth of artists and audiences from across the UK and around the world, and to see so many children and young people engage with our schools programme and free family days.

“From powerful, timely conversations to moments of inspiration and joy, this year has reaffirmed BLF’s role as one of the UK’s most vital cultural platforms proudly rooted in Bradford, globally connected, and open to the world.”

Bradford Literature Festival is set to return from July 3 to July 12, 2026.

Below are 10 highlights from the festival, including talks, poetry, comedy and dance -

1 . An evening of comedy The festival brought the city to life with an array of entertainment from the comedy night hosted by Tez Ilyas, to vibrant musical showcases like Sufiyana Kalaam, a celebration of Romani arts at Bradford Live, as well as free family activities, storytelling sessions, music, and walkabout performances. | Bradford Literature Festival Photo Sales

2 . Family Fun Day dancing City Park came to life with Family Fun Days throughout the festival, offering a galaxy of free activities. During the last weekend, children blasted off on a space-themed adventure, with cosmic crafts, interstellar storytelling, and performances that lit up the park with music and movement, including joyful bhangra dancing and a bold street band. | Bradford Literature Festival Photo Sales

3 . An evening with Griff Rhys Jones Beloved comedian, actor, writer, and presenter Griff Rhys Jones reflected on a remarkable life in the spotlight, from his breakout role in Not the Nine O’Clock News to award-winning travel documentaries and passionate advocacy for heritage and the environment. | Bradford Literature Festival Photo Sales

4 . Illustrated Articles of Human Rights Presented by RFK Human Rights UK, this powerful exhibition brought the Universal Declaration of Human Rights to life through a series of 30 vibrant illustrations by artist, Emma Evans. | Bradford Literature Festival Photo Sales

5 . Celia Imrie (pictured) in conversation with Fidelis Morgan Acclaimed actress and bestselling author Celia Imrie and director and writer Fidelis Morgan got together for a compelling discussion about their collaboration on Meet Me at Rainbow Corner, a novel inspired by true stories from wartime London. | Bradford Literature Festival Photo Sales