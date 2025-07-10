Music legend Bob Dylan is heading to Leeds this autumn for a rare live performance.

The 84-year-old music icon will take to the stage at the First Direct Bank Arena on November 14, with tickets set to go on sale at 10am next Friday (July 18).

The show forms part of a 13-date run across the UK and Ireland under his ongoing Rough And Rowdy Ways world tour - a global trek that began back in November 2021.

The Nobel Prize-winning singer-songwriter, known for era-defining hits including ‘Like a Rolling Stone’ and ‘Blowin’ in the Wind’, will also perform in Dublin, Glasgow, Swansea, Brighton, and Coventry.

Dylan’s return to the road comes amid renewed public interest, fuelled by the recent biopic ‘A Complete Unknown’, in which actor Timothee Chalamet played the enigmatic musician. Directed by James Mangold, the film chronicled Dylan’s early rise in the 1960s folk scene.

Often hailed as one of the most influential songwriters in history, Dylan has won 11 Grammy Awards, an Oscar, a Pulitzer citation, and in 2016 became the first songwriter to win the Nobel Prize in Literature.

Tickets for the Leeds gig will be available via the First Direct Bank Arena website.