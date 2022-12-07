Leicester indie rock band Kasabian have been announced as the latest headliner to play Millenium Square in Leeds. The show is part of the ‘Sounds of the City’ series set to hit the city next summer.

Kasabian have recently completed a UK tour following the release of their seventh studio album ‘Alchemist’s Euphoria’. They will perform in Leeds on Friday July 7 and are sure to bring all of their usual style and flair.

The band are most well known for their songs ‘Underdog’, ‘Club Foot’, Vlad the Impaler’ plus plenty more. During what will be a packed setlist, your favourite Kasabian tune is almost certain to be played.

Kasabian’s announcement at next year’s Sounds of the Summer series comes after McFly were confirmed to be performing. Other acts playing at the series of gigs next year include Nile Rodgers and Chic, Bastille, and the Wombats.

Tickets for Kasabian at Millenium Square go on sale at 9.30am on Thursday December 8. They will cost £54.45 and this cost includes a booking fee. Tickets can be purchased through the Leeds Ticket Hub website .

Kasabian are Serge Pizzorno, bassist Chris Edwards, drummer Ian Matthews and guitarist Tim Carter. Photo by Neil Bedford

