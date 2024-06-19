Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A popular Leeds festival is taking place this week.

The Beeston Festival will be returning to Cross Flatts Park this Saturday (June 22).

An annual affair, the festival attracts more than 5,000 people each year who come together for a family-friendly day celebrating community spirit and local talent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event, now in its 30th year, will feature the usual mix of live music and dance across three stages, children’s activities, sports, live animals, a fun fair and more than a hundred stalls in the bazaar including food from around the world.

Beeston Festival is set to return to Leeds this Saturday (June 22). Photo: Beeston Festival | Beeston Festival

This year, the festival will be celebrating Refugee Week with one stage given over entirely to performers from refugee and migrant communities and hosted by Love Music, Hate Racism.

Award-winning British Asian rapper Maz Bonafide, best known for his song Desi Birthday Anthem, will be taking the main stage, followed by South Leeds Community Band and the Rock Choir.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will also be a hip hop takeover demonstrating graffiti, break dancing and turntabling skills. Festival-goers can also expect acrobatics, stilt walking and all manner of circus magic from Yorkshire Circus.

Angela Gabriel BEM, the festival’s chair, said: “We know that the festival is a highlight for many in our community, so we’ve worked hard again to put on the best show we can.

“There’s something for everyone, so come down to Cross Flatts Park on Saturday and enjoy yourselves.”