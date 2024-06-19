Beeston Festival Leeds: Everything you need to know as popular festival returns to Cross Flatts Park this week
The Beeston Festival will be returning to Cross Flatts Park this Saturday (June 22).
An annual affair, the festival attracts more than 5,000 people each year who come together for a family-friendly day celebrating community spirit and local talent.
The event, now in its 30th year, will feature the usual mix of live music and dance across three stages, children’s activities, sports, live animals, a fun fair and more than a hundred stalls in the bazaar including food from around the world.
This year, the festival will be celebrating Refugee Week with one stage given over entirely to performers from refugee and migrant communities and hosted by Love Music, Hate Racism.
Award-winning British Asian rapper Maz Bonafide, best known for his song Desi Birthday Anthem, will be taking the main stage, followed by South Leeds Community Band and the Rock Choir.
There will also be a hip hop takeover demonstrating graffiti, break dancing and turntabling skills. Festival-goers can also expect acrobatics, stilt walking and all manner of circus magic from Yorkshire Circus.
Angela Gabriel BEM, the festival’s chair, said: “We know that the festival is a highlight for many in our community, so we’ve worked hard again to put on the best show we can.
“There’s something for everyone, so come down to Cross Flatts Park on Saturday and enjoy yourselves.”
Beeston Festival is organised by a committee of local volunteers and supported financially by White Rose Park, Leeds City Council Inner South Community Committee, the National Lottery Community Fund, Harrison Spinks and Building Blocks Nursery.
