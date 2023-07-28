The Neighbourhood Policing Team from West Yorkshire Police are clamping down on quad bikes, speeding and stolen vehicles in Cross Flatts Park in Beeston following a public meeting in the green space.

Sergeant Chloe Spencer of the West Yorkshire Neighbourhood Police Team for south Leeds said: “Cross Flatts Park is a real hub within the Beeston community. We recognise that the park can attract anti-social behaviour which can cause distress to members of the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Such behaviour is not accepted by the police and action will be taken. We are currently running a positive action campaign which will see extra patrols being carried out in the park to ensure the community feel safe.”

Coun Almass with the Neighbourhood Policing Team.

She added: “This week myself and my officers from the Neighbourhood Policing Team attended the park with our engagement van. Holding such an event allowed for members of the community to engage with officers and discuss any concerns. During our time at the park, we were pleased to report we witnessed no anti-social behaviour.”

Councillor Gohar Almass (Lab, Beeston and Holbeck ward) said: “My colleagues Coun Andrew Scopes, Coun Annie Maloney and I are grateful for this proactive, high visibility outreach approach by the Police as their presence acts as a deterrent to many crimes and reassures the public that our parks are a safe space for all.