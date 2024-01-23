BBC The Apprentice 2024: Meet the two Leeds business owners in the running for £250,000 investment
Two Leeds business owners will be appearing on a hit BBC show this year.
Ahead of its much-anticipated return, The Apprentice has announced the 18 contestants who will be throwing their hat in the ring this year to impress business tycoon Lord Sugar and his advisors Baroness Karren Brady and Tim Campbell MBE.
This season, two successful Leeds business owners have made the cut.
Setting her sights on the £250,000 investment prize is Roundhay boutique fitness studio owner Rachel Woolford.
North Studio, off Street Lane, opened in 2020, offering class-based workouts, holistic therapies, massage treatments and gym equipment.
In her BBC candidate profile, Rachel said "opening a business in the middle of Covid and creating a strong community of clients who loved the service we provided, despite all the restrictions and limitations in place" was her biggest business success to date.
Also in the running is Dr. Paul Midha, owner of VICI Dental Group in Albion Place. The cosmetic dentist is passionate about giving people their ideal smile.
In his candidate profile, he said: "Presenting a product-based business plan to Lord Sugar, I aim to revolutionise the healthcare attire market. When executed adeptly, this approach has the potential to secure a substantial market share. I am ready for the extensive learning ahead, understanding that I have much to gain and a long yet rewarding journey ahead."
The 18th series of the Apprentice will return to BBC One and iPlayer on February 1 at 9pm.