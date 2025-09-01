Peter Doherty has said it is a “no brainer” to be bringing back his band Babyshambles as they announced a comeback tour with a date in Leeds.

The indie rock legend’s follow-up band following The Libertines’ dispansion in the mid-2000s has announced a decade of dates as part of their first run of shows in 11 years.

It comes following the death of the band’s original guitarist Patrick Walden earlier this year, with bassist Drew McConnell saying: “The death of Patrick made us determined that we have to tour now.”

Babyshambles will play the O2 Academy in Leeds on Sunday, December 7. | Handout / National World

It is also comes on the 20th anniversary of the band’s debut album ‘Albion’, which spawned the singles ‘F*** Forever’, ‘Down In Albion’ and ‘Killamangiro’.

The ten shows across November and December include a date at the O2 Academy in Leeds on Sunday, December 7.

Doherty has toured and released albums in recent years with his original band The Libertines, who had a major influence on the UK music scene in the early-2000s before internal fighting and Doherty’s increasingly chaotic personal life led to their break-up.

Doherty then carried on The Libertines’ penchant for guitar rock havoc in Babyshambles, with whom he released three albums.

Doherty said: “It’s unfinished business and everywhere I go I get ‘what’s happening with the ‘shambles.’ It’s a no brainer for me, a real desire to play some of them old tunes and have a little shindig.”

Tickets go on general sale at 10am Friday, September 5 and can be bought online. An exclusive pre-sale is also available at 10am on Wednesday, September 3, which you can sign up to at the pre-sale ticket link.