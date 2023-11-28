A new 9-metre high sculpture has been unveiled in Leeds for the Year of Culture.

Hibiscus Rising, a 9.5m tall sculpture made by international artist Yinka Shonibare CBE, has been commissioned by LEEDS 2023 and the David Oluwale Memorial Association (DOMA) to honour the life of British Nigerian David Oluwale.

Oluwale was hounded to his death on 18 April 1969, drowning in the River Aire as a result of systematic police harassment and violence.

The new sculpture, which is Shonibare’s first permanent venture, is intentionally located within the new Aire Park development, close to the river where Oluwale lost his life, the new David Oluwale Bridge and the blue plaque dedicated to him.

Hibiscus Rising, a new sculpture by international artist Yinka Shonibare unveiled in Leeds, as part of LEEDS 2023, Year of Culture. Co-commissioned by The David Oluwale Memorial Association. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

And Hibiscus Rising aims to act as a symbol of unity and hope, and shows how far Leeds as a unified, inclusive city has moved from a less tolerant past.

Shonibare said: “I wanted Hibiscus Rising to be a place where people could remember David Oluwale, but also to unite the community of Leeds and bring people together. Seeing it today, I am incredibly happy with how it looks and hope that it’s enjoyed by communities in Leeds now and for years to come.”

Hibiscus Rising is inspired by the hibiscus flower, a plant ubiquitous in Nigeria where both Shonibare and Oluwale spent their childhoods, and features Shonibare’s African-inspired batik patterns, which in-turn have their origins in Indonesian culture, and which explore themes of cultural and national identity.

Like Shonibare, Oluwale spent his childhood in Lagos, moving to Leeds in 1949. Oluwale faced homelessness, mental ill-health and racism in the years before his death, his legacy has since inspired protest, reflection and reform in the city and beyond.

Charity DOMA began in 2008 working tirelessly to promote equality, diversity and racial harmony in Leeds, using art and events to remember Oluwale’s life and create positive change.

Its co-chair Dr Emily Zobel Marshall said: “Hibiscus Rising is the first sculpture in this city that reflects the cultural diversity of our people. After years of effort, we at DOMA are so incredibly proud to see our dream as a small anti-racist charity come to fruition.