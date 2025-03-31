Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

WWE Raw returns to London on tonight at part of a pre-WrestleMania European tour

John Cena faces off with Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes ahead of their WrestleMania encounter

IYO SKY defends the Women’s World Championship against Rhea Ripley, with Bianca Belair as referee

Logan Paul calls out AJ Styles amid growing tensions for a potential WrestleMania match

Gunther takes on Jimmy Uso before defending his title against Jey Uso at WrestleMania

WWE’s flagship show once again emanates from the UK this week, as the world’s best-known wrestling promotion continues its pre-WrestleMania European tour.

Following a boisterous WWE Raw in Scotland last week, tonight (March 31) it’s London’s turn to provide the atmosphere for what could be a wild night of action, with championship stakes and another appearance from WWE’s favourite hero-turned-villain, John Cena.

Cena turned his back on Undisputed WWE Champion - and WrestleMania opponent - Cody Rhodes at last month’s Elimination Chamber event, and has spent the last couple of weeks venting his villainous frustrations with the WWE fans.

But the novelty of seeing Cena portraying a bad guy - after 20+ years of being the untouchable hero - may be starting to stall after two seemingly identical outbursts in previous weeks. Perhaps something new needs to happen to keep things exciting?

Nevertheless, both Rhodes and Cena are advertised as having another “another explosive confrontation” on tonight’s Raw. What will be said between the two this time?

And just what else can you expect from this week’s show? Here is everything you need to know.

(Photo: WWE.com) | WWE.com

WWE Raw preview - March 31, 2025, The O2, London

Cody Rhodes and John Cena prepare for WrestleMania

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and John Cena will be in London for a fiery confrontation ahead of their title match at WrestleMania.

Rhodes faces off with the former Cenation Leader, seemingly fully embracing his darker side, in what promises to be a heated exchange. What will these two Superstars have to say to each other when they go face-to-face in London?

Cena’s first dastardly speech in Belgium was great - if only for the novelty of seeing the ultimate WWE good guy turning against the fans for the first time in decades - but his “promo” in Scotland last week was essentially a copy and pasted rehash.

Hopefully there’s something more surprising in the works for the third confrontation between the two wrestlers this week. Cena was initially working at the behest of The Rock, who’s been notably absent from screens ever since.

As such, fans have been wondering if and when “The Final Boss” will show up again - and whether it could even be in London tonight.

The odds of that happening are small though: WWE usually likes to shout from the rooftops whenever The Rock is booked to appear, in order to drive ticket sales and Netflix views.

They haven’t said a word regarding Dwayne Johnson’s London status tonight, so if he does show up, it’d be a very big surprise indeed.

IYO SKY vs. Rhea Ripley - Women's World Championship match with special guest referee Bianca Belair

Rhea Ripley lost the Women’s World Championship to IYO SKY on the March 3 edition of Raw, partly due to a distraction at ringside involving Bianca Belair, the Elimination Chamber Match winner.

Two weeks later, Ripley interrupted the WrestleMania Contract Signing between IYO SKY and Bianca Belair, taking down both Superstars and adding her own signature to the document.

Raw General Manager Adam Pearce made it clear that Ripley’s actions didn’t officially add her to the match at WrestleMania, but a clause in her previous title match contract guarantees her a rematch against SKY.

That means there are effectively two No. 1 contenders for the Women’s World Title. As a result, Pearce granted Ripley her title rematch against IYO, with the winner facing Bianca Belair at The Show of Shows, and appointed Belair as the Special Guest Referee.

Ripley vs. Belair is arguably a bigger WrestleMania match than Ripley vs. SKY. WWE could move the title off the Japanese star tonight after a short run, but it’s probably more likely shenanigans ensue, and the lack of a clear winner tonight leads to a three-way match in April.

Logan Paul calls out AJ Styles

Social media and YouTube star turned surprisingly competent wrestler Logan Paul will call out AJ Styles after weeks of explosive confrontations and rising tensions.

With animosity at an all-time high, what will The Maverick have to say when he faces off with The Phenomenal One?

No doubt the London fans will have their fun booing the arrogant yank out of the building - almost as much fun as Paul will have getting them to jeer even more. This all seems to be building to a WrestleMania match between Paul and Styles.

Jimmy Uso vs. Gunther

In the weeks leading up to his title defence against Jey Uso at WrestleMania, World Heavyweight Champion Gunther will face Jey’s brother Jimmy Uso for the first time.

Last week, The Usos reunited to defeat A-Town Down Under, with Jimmy saving his brother from a post-match beatdown by Gunther.

Now, Jimmy looks to take down Gunther before Jey faces him at WrestleMania. Can Jimmy secure a massive victory? The smart money’s on a resounding “no” - look for Gunther to batter Uso from pillar to post.

Though Gunther is meant to be the dominant bad guy in this particular storyline thread, the London fans may give the Austrian something of a hero’s welcome, given his connection to the UK independent wrestling scene as the forceful WALTER in years past.

What time is WWE Raw on Netflix in the UK tonight?

WWE Raw will be broadcast live from The O2 in London this evening (31 March). To watch it live, tune in to Netflix at 8pm BST, with on-demand presentations available after broadcast.

Are there still tickets available?

At the time of writing, there are still a handful of tickets available for tonight’s WWE Raw at The O2 in London - though the cheapest we could find will set you back nearly £200.

Tickets for tonight’s WWE Raw can be purchased via AXS.

Who are the current WWE Champions as of March 31 2025?

With several title changes occurring during the European tour, now is the perfect time to refresh our memories on who holds each championship heading into WrestleMania 41.

WWE Raw

World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther

Women's World Championship: Iyo Sky

WWE Intercontinental Championship: Bron Breakker

WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship: Lyra Valkyria

World Tag Team Championship: The War Raiders

WWE Smackdown

Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes

WWE Women's Championship: Tiffany Stratton

WWE United States Championship: LA Knight

WWE Women's United States Championship: Chelsea Green

WWE Tag Team Championship: The Street Profits

WWE NXT

NXT Championship: Oba Femi

NXT Women's Championship: Stephanie Vaquer

NXT North American Championship: Shawn Spears

NXT Women's North American Championship: Stephanie Vaquer

NXT Heritage Cup: Lexis King

NXT Tag Team Championship: Fraxiom

Cross-brand titles

WWE Women's Tag Team Championship: The Judgement Day

WWE Speed Championship: Dragon Lee

WWE Women's Speed Championship: Candice LeRae

What are you most excited to see on tonight's WWE Raw in London? Will Cena and Rhodes' rivalry heat up even more? How do you think the Women's World Championship match will unfold? Let us know your predictions in the comments.