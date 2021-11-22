The popular Emmerdale actor made his debut on I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! last night. Photo: ©ITV/Lifted Entertainment/Joel Anderson

The popular Emmerdale actor made his debut on I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! last night as one of the second batch of contestants to meet up before entering the castle.

After taking part in the plank challenge with Louise Minchin, Snoochie Shy and Naughty Boy last night, the TV star revealed he was the "world's biggest gipper" in relation to his gag reflex and was seen holding a sick bag on the way to the trial.

Fans are already anticipating his reaction to the infamous Bushtucker trials- where contestants must eat a platter of unusual and wretch-worthy items.

Here is everything you need to know about the I'm A Celeb star Danny Miller.

Who is Danny Miller?

Danny Miller is an English actor.

He is best known for portraying the role of Aaron Dingle in the ITV soap opera Emmerdale.

How old is Danny Miller?

Danny Miller was born on 2 January 1991 in Stockport.

He is currently 30-years-old.

Who is Miller married to?

In January 2021 Miller got engaged to his partner Steph Jones.

Miller met the 30-year-old midwife back at school however the pair did not start their relationship until much later in life.

The couple announced in May 2021 that they were expecting their first child after originally being told they would be unlikely to conceive naturally.

On 27 October 2021, they announced the birth of their first child.

What other TV series has Danny Miller been in?

Miller made his television debut playing Kyle Brown in the BBC drama series Grange Hill in 2007.

The following year Miller began portraying the role of Aaron Livesy on the ITV soap opera Emmerdale.

In 2011, he announced that he was leaving Emmerdale and his last appearance would be in spring 2012, however he made a return to screens two years later in August 2014.

Before rejoining the cast of Emmerdale he starred as Prince Charming in the pantomime production of Cinderella at the Grand Theatre in Blackpool, and appeared in the ITV drama Lightfields.

Miller also played William in the BBC production of Jamaica Inn as well as joining the cast of Scott and Bailey for a year.

Where can I watch I'm A Celebrity?

I'm A Celebrity airs at 9pm on ITV every night, with the occasional 9.15pm slot..

Episodes last an hour or an hour and 15 minutes, and viewers can catch up with them on the ITV Hub streaming service after they air.

Although the number of episodes for this series has not yet been announced, it is believed that the show will follow the same format as last year with a run of 20 episodes.

This means that the final will take place on Friday 10 December.