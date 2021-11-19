Where can I watch House of Gucci? The cinemas in Leeds showing the new Lady Gaga film- and when it comes out in the UK
This is where you can watch the new film House of Gucci in Leeds this month.
After months of anticipation Ridley Scott's new film House of Gucci debuts in the UK at the end of the month.
The new flick, starring Lady Gaga, Adam Driver and Jared Leto, is based upon the true story of Patrizia Reggiani- the Italian socialite who married into the Gucci family and eventually committed murder.
The cinematic crime drama focuses on the story told in the 2001 book The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed by Sara Gay Forden, as well as Reggiani's attraction of the Italian press.
Reggiani remains in prison today at 72-years-old.
The film had its world premiere at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London on 9 November, and will officially be released in the US on 24 November.
Following its US release, cinemas in the UK will first get to see the film on Friday 26 November.
The following cinemas in Leeds are showing House of Gucci on 26 November:
Vue - The Light
19.00
Vue Cinema Leeds - Kirkstall Road
19.00
Cineworld White Rose Centre
13.20
16.50
19.00
20.20
ODEON Luxe Leeds Thorpe Park
16.30
19.00
20.00
Showcase Cinema de Lux Leeds
12.00
15.45
19.30
23.15
ODEON Luxe Leeds Bradford
16.30
19.00
20.00
