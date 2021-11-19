This is where you can watch the new film House of Gucci in Leeds this month.

After months of anticipation Ridley Scott's new film House of Gucci debuts in the UK at the end of the month.

The new flick, starring Lady Gaga, Adam Driver and Jared Leto, is based upon the true story of Patrizia Reggiani- the Italian socialite who married into the Gucci family and eventually committed murder.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new flick, starring Lady Gaga, Adam Driver and Jared Leto, is based upon the true story of Patrizia Reggiani. Photo: PA/Wire

The cinematic crime drama focuses on the story told in the 2001 book The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed by Sara Gay Forden, as well as Reggiani's attraction of the Italian press.

Reggiani remains in prison today at 72-years-old.

The film had its world premiere at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London on 9 November, and will officially be released in the US on 24 November.

Following its US release, cinemas in the UK will first get to see the film on Friday 26 November.

The following cinemas in Leeds are showing House of Gucci on 26 November:

Vue - The Light

19.00

Vue Cinema Leeds - Kirkstall Road

19.00

Cineworld White Rose Centre

13.20

16.50

19.00

20.20

ODEON Luxe Leeds Thorpe Park

16.30

19.00

20.00

Showcase Cinema de Lux Leeds

12.00

15.45

19.30

23.15

ODEON Luxe Leeds Bradford

16.30

19.00

20.00