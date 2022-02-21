St Patricks Day Parade Leeds: When and where to see the 2022 Irish parade - and the launch event at Leeds Irish Centre
St Patrick's Day falls on Thursday 17 March this year, with celebrations being held that weekend.
The annual Leeds St Patrick’s Day Parade will return next month for a family-friendly event to celebrate the Irish community of Leeds.
The parade will mark the first large-scale event held to celebrate St Patrick's Day in two years.
Below is everything you need to know about the St Patrick’s Day Parade - from where it will be held to what entertainment will be on offer.
When is the St Patrick's Day Parade?
The Leeds St Patrick's Day Parade will be held on Sunday 13 March from 10am, with the parade officially starting at 11am.
The event runs until 4pm that afternoon.
To start the weekend there will also be a launch event at the Leeds Irish Centre starting from 8pm on Friday 11 March, with live music from Sean Kelly.
Where is the St Patrick's Day Parade?
The parade runs through Leeds city centre with the main party held at Millennium Square.
Enjoy the event from 11am and an afternoon of music and dance from Leeds musicians, dancers and invited guests.
What entertainment will be at this year's St Patrick's Day parade?
The parade will bring together floats, bands, walking displays, and representatives from Irish organisations, schools, clubs and societies from across Leeds.
The musical line up for the event is as follows:
Tommy K the DJ
Strangers in Trainers
The Sixties Brothers
The Leeds Irish Choir
Leeds CCE Comhaltas Ceoltoiri Eireann
Helen Rowland Academy of Irish Dancing
Joyce O'Donnell Irish Dancing
Leeds University Union Irish Dancing Society.
Stalls and refreshments will also be available, as well as a bar to raise a celebratory pint of Guinness.
What charities will the St Patricks Day Parade be supporting this year?
This year the parade is supporting the Yorkshire Peat Partnership and the MND Association.
The Yorkshire Peat Partnership aims to rewet, replant and restore all of Yorkshire’s upland peatlands by March 2035.
The MND Association raises money for motor neurone disease and support for those with the disease.
Do I need tickets for the Leeds St Patricks Day Parade?
No - the event is free to attend at Millenium Square.
Stalls and refreshments will charge for their products and services.
