The annual Leeds St Patrick’s Day Parade will return next month for a family-friendly event to celebrate the Irish community of Leeds.

The parade will mark the first large-scale event held to celebrate St Patrick's Day in two years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Below is everything you need to know about the St Patrick’s Day Parade - from where it will be held to what entertainment will be on offer.

When is the St Patrick's Day Parade?

The Leeds St Patrick's Day Parade will be held on Sunday 13 March from 10am, with the parade officially starting at 11am.

The event runs until 4pm that afternoon.

St Patricks Day Parade, Leeds. Irish Dancers from the Leeds Academy. Pictured from the left are Kennedy Gallon, Niamh Maloney, Alana Mountain, Holly Murphy and Sinead O'Hara on 13 March 2016. Photo: Simon Hulme

To start the weekend there will also be a launch event at the Leeds Irish Centre starting from 8pm on Friday 11 March, with live music from Sean Kelly.

Where is the St Patrick's Day Parade?

The parade runs through Leeds city centre with the main party held at Millennium Square.

Enjoy the event from 11am and an afternoon of music and dance from Leeds musicians, dancers and invited guests.

What entertainment will be at this year's St Patrick's Day parade?

The parade will bring together floats, bands, walking displays, and representatives from Irish organisations, schools, clubs and societies from across Leeds.

The musical line up for the event is as follows:

Tommy K the DJ

Strangers in Trainers

The Sixties Brothers

The Leeds Irish Choir

Leeds CCE Comhaltas Ceoltoiri Eireann

Helen Rowland Academy of Irish Dancing

Joyce O'Donnell Irish Dancing

Leeds University Union Irish Dancing Society.

Stalls and refreshments will also be available, as well as a bar to raise a celebratory pint of Guinness.

What charities will the St Patricks Day Parade be supporting this year?

This year the parade is supporting the Yorkshire Peat Partnership and the MND Association.

The Yorkshire Peat Partnership aims to rewet, replant and restore all of Yorkshire’s upland peatlands by March 2035.

The MND Association raises money for motor neurone disease and support for those with the disease.

Do I need tickets for the Leeds St Patricks Day Parade?

No - the event is free to attend at Millenium Square.

Stalls and refreshments will charge for their products and services.