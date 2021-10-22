Bruno Tonioli to re-join Strictly Come Dancing judges as show comes to Leeds First Direct Arena
Bruno Tonioli will reunite with the Strictly Come Dancing judges as the tour comes to Leeds.
The Italian-born dancer will be reunited with fellow TV Judges Shirley Ballas and Craig Revel Horwood for 33 supersized sparkle-filled shows fox-trotting around the country.
Strictly Come Dancing The Live Tour 2022 will be at the First Direct Arena from Tuesday, January 25 to Wednesday, January 26.
The live show will be directed by Craig Revel Horwood and feature many of the celebrities and professional dancers from the current series.
Bruno said: “I am absolutely delighted to be back on the judging panel for the Strictly Arena Tour for the first time in two years! I’ve missed my fellow judges, I’ve missed the glitz and glamour of the tour and I’ve missed the amazing audiences that come to see us all over the country - I hope you have missed me too?
"I cannot wait to be back alongside Shirley, Craig, the celebs and the pros.
"The fans are really in for a treat – next year’s arena tour is going to be simply fantastico!”
Shirley said: “I’m really looking forward to re-joining Bruno and Craig on the Strictly live tour.
"The audiences at the arena shows are amazing – I can’t wait for January when we get the show on the road.”
Craig Revel Horwood added: “I'm delighted to be back directing and judging the 2022 tour.
"Next year is going to be bigger and better than ever before. With Bruno coming back to join us on the judging panel, this tour will be just FAB-U-LOUS."