When is the Strictly Come Dancing final? The betting odds for this year's winner- and where you can watch the BBC TV show
The Strictly Come Dancing finale is only a few short weeks away.
This year's season of Strictly Come Dancing has left viewers hooked to their TV screens with celebrities showing off their best moves each episode.
Read More
As the competition enters its final few weeks many are now placing their bets on their favourites to win.
Here is when you can watch the finale- and see the current betting odds.
When is the Strictly final?
The Strictly Come Dancing final will air on Saturday 18 December.
Last year there were three couples in the final, however as Covid could still affect how many couples can compete this may change this season.
Where can I watch it?
The show currently airs on BBC One every Saturday and Sunday night.
The timings for each episode often vary week to week, with this Saturday's show starting at a slightly later time of 6.40pm.
Tonight's episode will air at 7.20pm and runs until 8pm.
Stay up to date with the timings for each episode of Strictly via the BBC website.
Who is left in the competition?
The remaining contestants of this year’s show include:
AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington
Dan Walker and Nadiya Bychkova
John Whaite and Johannes Radebe
Rhys Stephenson and Nancy Xu
Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice
Sara Davies and Aljaž Skorjanec
Tilly Ramsay and Nikita Kuzmin
Tom Fletcher and Amy Dowden
Tonight's episode will see another couple voted out of the competition, leaving only seven couples left to compete in next Saturday's show.
Who are the current favourites to win?
Rose Ayling-Ellis is the current favourite to win after her show-stopping routine with partner Giovanni Pernice last week.
Odds on Ayling-Ellis are 5/18.
The following are trailing Ayling-Ellis closely:
John Whaite- 44.5
AJ Odudu- 38/5
Tom Fletcher- 35/1
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United, With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.