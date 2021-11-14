The Strictly Come Dancing finale is only a few short weeks away. Photo: Guy Levy/BBC

This year's season of Strictly Come Dancing has left viewers hooked to their TV screens with celebrities showing off their best moves each episode.

As the competition enters its final few weeks many are now placing their bets on their favourites to win.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here is when you can watch the finale- and see the current betting odds.

When is the Strictly final?

The Strictly Come Dancing final will air on Saturday 18 December.

Last year there were three couples in the final, however as Covid could still affect how many couples can compete this may change this season.

Where can I watch it?

The show currently airs on BBC One every Saturday and Sunday night.

The timings for each episode often vary week to week, with this Saturday's show starting at a slightly later time of 6.40pm.

Tonight's episode will air at 7.20pm and runs until 8pm.

Stay up to date with the timings for each episode of Strictly via the BBC website.

Who is left in the competition?

The remaining contestants of this year’s show include:

AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington

Dan Walker and Nadiya Bychkova

John Whaite and Johannes Radebe

Rhys Stephenson and Nancy Xu

Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice

Sara Davies and Aljaž Skorjanec

Tilly Ramsay and Nikita Kuzmin

Tom Fletcher and Amy Dowden

Tonight's episode will see another couple voted out of the competition, leaving only seven couples left to compete in next Saturday's show.

Who are the current favourites to win?

Rose Ayling-Ellis is the current favourite to win after her show-stopping routine with partner Giovanni Pernice last week.

Odds on Ayling-Ellis are 5/18.

The following are trailing Ayling-Ellis closely:

John Whaite- 44.5

AJ Odudu- 38/5

Tom Fletcher- 35/1