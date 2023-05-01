The ‘Troublemaker’ vocalist, who rose to fame on X Factor, was at the First Direct Arena on Friday (April 28) with his ‘Marry Me’ tour, but arrived to the venue early for the launch of Sky’s new VIP lounge. It was filled with fans who had no idea that their favourite singer would be giving them an intimate rendition of some of his biggest hits. When he suddenly appeared, his supporters were ecstatic.

Olly said: “It’s such an honour to open the very first Sky VIP lounge. I’m more nervous here than I will be in the arena. This is so cool.”

One pair of lucky Sky customers even got to meet Olly backstage before the main arena show. The performance was to promote the first of several VIP lounges to be opened by the telecoms company at arenas across the country. Sky VIP customers can apply for complimentary lounge passes using the My Sky app.