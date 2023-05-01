Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Jeff Stelling leaving Sky Sports after 30 years with Soccer Saturday
13 hours ago Hardcore coronation fans already camped outside Buckingham Palace
14 hours ago One dead and seven injured in Cornwall nightclub knife attack
18 hours ago Ferry runs aground with baby on board after smoke in engine room
18 hours ago Coronation Street actress Barbara Young dies aged 92
1 day ago Eurovision acts land in Liverpool ahead of Song Contest

Watch moment Olly Murs surprises Leeds fans with performance before show at First Direct Arena

Platinum selling singer-songwriter Olly Murs treated unsuspecting fans to a surprise performance before his Leeds concert.

By James Connolly
Published 1st May 2023, 04:45 BST- 1 min read

The ‘Troublemaker’ vocalist, who rose to fame on X Factor, was at the First Direct Arena on Friday (April 28) with his ‘Marry Me’ tour, but arrived to the venue early for the launch of Sky’s new VIP lounge. It was filled with fans who had no idea that their favourite singer would be giving them an intimate rendition of some of his biggest hits. When he suddenly appeared, his supporters were ecstatic.

Olly said: “It’s such an honour to open the very first Sky VIP lounge. I’m more nervous here than I will be in the arena. This is so cool.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

One pair of lucky Sky customers even got to meet Olly backstage before the main arena show. The performance was to promote the first of several VIP lounges to be opened by the telecoms company at arenas across the country. Sky VIP customers can apply for complimentary lounge passes using the My Sky app.

Olly Murs fans were ecstatic at the surprise performance in the new Sky VIP lounge at the First Direct Arena.Olly Murs fans were ecstatic at the surprise performance in the new Sky VIP lounge at the First Direct Arena.
Olly Murs fans were ecstatic at the surprise performance in the new Sky VIP lounge at the First Direct Arena.
Related topics:LeedsSky