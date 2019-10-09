Watch 'live dissections' of Jack the Ripper's victims at terrifying event in Leeds
A terrifying event is coming to Leeds where guests can watch a 'live dissection' of Jack the Ripper's victims over a two-course meal.
The Anatomy Lab LIVE Halloween special promises to turn the Village Hotel on Otley Road into the cobbled streets of Victorian London.
Guests can enjoy a two-course meal - before they watch a team of clinicians dissect the Rippers victims, looking at how they were 'mutilated' using 'real specimens' and new technology.
Anatomy Lab LIVE was featured on BBC Dragons' Den and promotes dissection-based anatomy learning for schools and universities.
The Jack the Ripper Halloween special in Leeds will be held on Sunday, October 20 between 5.30pm and 10.30pm.
Tickets will set you back £81.99 or £72.99 for students or NHS staff.
The team behind the 'dinner and dissection' event said: "We are very excited to bring back Anatomy Lab Live for a Halloween special focusing on one of Britain's most notorious serial killers Jack the Ripper.
"Our team of anatomists will explore the killings by dissecting the wounds of the victims building a profile of who this killer could be."