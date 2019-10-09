Alice Cooper goes shoe shopping in Leeds before huge First Direct Arena show
Rock legend Alice Cooper did a spot of shoe shopping before his headline performance at Leeds First Direct Arena.
Wednesday, 9th October 2019, 11:45 am
Updated
Tuesday, 8th October 2019, 22:18 pm
The US rocker, 71, dropped into size? - the trendy shoe and casual wear shop - at the weekend, before his show at the arena on Monday.
-> 10 Leeds gigs in the rest of 2019 you won't want to missVictoria Leeds, the Twitter account for Victoria Gate and Victoria Quarter - where size? is based, shared a snap on social media of Cooper holding a branded bag with a staff member.
The caption read: "The one & only Alice Cooper visiting the size Leeds team this weekend. All the best with your show at First Direct Arena tonight!"
The heavy metal entertainer, most famous for his 1972 hit School's Out, is known for his theatrical, over the top stage shows.