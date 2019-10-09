Alice Cooper goes shoe shopping in Leeds before huge First Direct Arena show

Rock legend Alice Cooper did a spot of shoe shopping before his headline performance at Leeds First Direct Arena.

By Joe Cooper
Wednesday, 9th October 2019, 11:45 am
Updated Tuesday, 8th October 2019, 22:18 pm
Alice Cooper on stage (Photo: Ian West/PA Wire)

The US rocker, 71, dropped into size? - the trendy shoe and casual wear shop - at the weekend, before his show at the arena on Monday.

-> 10 Leeds gigs in the rest of 2019 you won't want to missVictoria Leeds, the Twitter account for Victoria Gate and Victoria Quarter - where size? is based, shared a snap on social media of Cooper holding a branded bag with a staff member.

The caption read: "The one & only Alice Cooper visiting the size Leeds team this weekend. All the best with your show at First Direct Arena tonight!"

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The heavy metal entertainer, most famous for his 1972 hit School's Out, is known for his theatrical, over the top stage shows.