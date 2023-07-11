Following the release of their long-awaited new album TV Show, their first in six years, the Leeds-based band will perform two gigs at The Wardrobe on Thursday. It will close their recent run of in-store gigs across the country.

To tie in with the event, The Wardrobe has created a special Pigeon Detectives-themed menu with its kitchen residents, burger brand Slap and Pickle. As well as the limited edition food, the venue will serve a Pigeon Detectives beer for the day – the TV Show hazy pale ale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ale was created by brewery Magic Rock, and punters will even have the chance to be served by the band.

The Pigeon Detectives will take over The Wardrobe on Thursday with two intimate gigs and a special menu by Slap and Pickle (Photo by Barnaby Fairley)

The Wardrobe’s general manager Ryan North said: "We can't wait to welcome Leeds legends The Pigeon Detectives to The Wardrobe for their record store shows this Thursday. We decided the lads deserved a proper welcome on their return home after 11 shows in eight days in release week, so we're putting on a specially-themed food menu and beer for the day.

"We don't think they've worked quite hard enough though so we'll be recruiting them behind the bar to serve some pints as a thank you to fans."