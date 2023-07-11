Leeds news you can trust since 1890
The Pigeon Detectives: Leeds band to take over The Wardrobe with intimate gig and special Slap and Pickle menu

The Pigeon Detectives will take over a Leeds venue this week with two intimate gigs and a special themed menu.
Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 10th Jul 2023, 16:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 14:13 BST

Following the release of their long-awaited new album TV Show, their first in six years, the Leeds-based band will perform two gigs at The Wardrobe on Thursday. It will close their recent run of in-store gigs across the country.

To tie in with the event, The Wardrobe has created a special Pigeon Detectives-themed menu with its kitchen residents, burger brand Slap and Pickle. As well as the limited edition food, the venue will serve a Pigeon Detectives beer for the day – the TV Show hazy pale ale.

The ale was created by brewery Magic Rock, and punters will even have the chance to be served by the band.

The Pigeon Detectives will take over The Wardrobe on Thursday with two intimate gigs and a special menu by Slap and Pickle (Photo by Barnaby Fairley)The Pigeon Detectives will take over The Wardrobe on Thursday with two intimate gigs and a special menu by Slap and Pickle (Photo by Barnaby Fairley)
The Wardrobe’s general manager Ryan North said: "We can't wait to welcome Leeds legends The Pigeon Detectives to The Wardrobe for their record store shows this Thursday. We decided the lads deserved a proper welcome on their return home after 11 shows in eight days in release week, so we're putting on a specially-themed food menu and beer for the day.

"We don't think they've worked quite hard enough though so we'll be recruiting them behind the bar to serve some pints as a thank you to fans."

Limited tickets for the evening at The Wardrobe are available on the Crash Records website, and the band have also released a limited edition Leeds United vinyl (blue, yellow, white splatter vinyl) of 'TV Show', which is selling fast and can be found exclusively on the band’s official website.

