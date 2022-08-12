'The perfect backdrop for an iconic show': Mel B and Gabby Logan on Leeds shortlisted to host Eurovision 2023

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds faces competition from Birmingham, Glasgow, Liverpool, Manchester, Newcastle and Sheffield in the next stage of the bidding process to host the song contest, on behalf of Ukraine.

Scott Mills joined Zoe Ball on the BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show to announce the news this morning (August 12).

Gabby Logan, left, and Spice Girl Mel B, right, are among those from Leeds who have reacted to the Eurovision 2023 shortlist announcement.

Celebrities and leading voices in Leeds have shared their excitement at the city being shortlisted.

Leeds’ own Spice Girl, Mel B, said: “I’d love to see Leeds as the venue for Eurovision.

"It’s a great city bursting with great people and fantastic character – the perfect backdrop for an iconic show like Eurovision.”

And Gabby Logan, chair of LEEDS 2023, which is organising the city’s year of culture next year, said: “We are a city that has for centuries welcomed people from all over the globe with open arms; and in a region with one of the largest Ukrainian populations in the UK outside of London, the city stands ready and able to put on a dazzling show with our Ukrainian family.”

Meanwhile, Olga Callaghan, chair of the Leeds Branch of the Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain, said the city had made the “vibrant Ukrainian community feel at home”.

She said: “People across Leeds have already made our vibrant Ukrainian community feel at home and I am certain that they would throw their arms wide and welcome the rest of Europe to celebrate Ukraine and Eurovision next year.”

Tracy Brabin, the Mayor of West Yorkshire, also shared her excitement.

"I’m absolutely delighted that Leeds has been shortlisted to host Eurovision 2023,” she said.

"It’s an amazing city, bursting at the seams with vibrant creativity and would shine given the chance to host this event.”

Leeds City Council deputy leader, Coun Jonathan Pryor added: “This is fantastic news.

"The creative and hospitality sectors have been the most impacted from the pandemic and the effects are still being felt.