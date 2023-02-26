2 . The Who at Leeds University

Where else to start than with The Who, whose legendary gig at Leeds University on February 14 1970 spawned the legendary Live At Leeds album, which set the standard for all live albums to follow. The record caught the classic line-up of Daltrey, Townsend, Entwistle and Moon at their peak and a blue plaque was unveiled at the university in 2006 to commemorate that night. Ed Anderson remembered: "We all knew the concert was being recorded and The Who were at their very exciting best that night.”

Photo: Chris McCourt