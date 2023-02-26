It seems that every night there’s a gig in Leeds worth getting excited about.
With so many incredible venues attracting the biggest and best names and a huge pool of local musical talent, you don’t have to look far to find some live music in the city.
For that reason it’s no surprise that Leeds has attracted some iconic names in music over the years and been the scene for some truly iconic gigs. Whether it’s playing host to burgeoning music scenes or putting on mega concerts in the city’s parks, there has been more than a fair share of “I was there moments”.
Here we look at some of the most talked about and iconic shows in the city’s history:
2. The Who at Leeds University
Where else to start than with The Who, whose legendary gig at Leeds University on February 14 1970 spawned the legendary Live At Leeds album, which set the standard for all live albums to follow. The record caught the classic line-up of Daltrey, Townsend, Entwistle and Moon at their peak and a blue plaque was unveiled at the university in 2006 to commemorate that night. Ed Anderson remembered: "We all knew the concert was being recorded and The Who were at their very exciting best that night.”
3. Queen at Elland Road
Leeds was graced by rock royalty on a baking hot bank holiday in May 1982 when Queen, led by the incomparable Freddie Mercury, lit up Elland Road for the 40,200 in attendance. Utilising a PA system that cost £1 million and supported by Heart, Joan Jett And The BlackHearts and The Teardrop Explodes, the show has taken on iconic status among Queen enthusiasts.
4. Madonna at Roundhay Park
With it being the Queen of Pop's first show in her first major UK tour, it's no wonder that the city of Leeds came to a standstill on August 15, 1987. Over 70,000 people scrambled to Roundhay Park to see Madonna open the UK leg of her Who's That Girl? tour, with those in attendance treated to a selection of pop milestones such as Into The Groove, Papa Don't Preach and Like A Virgin.
