Celebrating the release of their first album in nine years, All Quiet on the Eastern Esplanade, Pete Doherty, Carl Barât, John Hassall and Gary Powell will kick off their tour in Dublin before hitting a number of venues across the UK including Manchester's Albert Hall and Leeds' O2 Academy.

The Libertines has announced a UK and Ireland tour with a stop at the O2 Academy in Leeds this autumn.

The Libertines made a name for themselves in the early 2000s for their ramshackle live shows, unique garage rock-inspired indie sound and, outside music, primary songwriters' Doherty and Barât's chaotic relationship fuelled by Doherty's issues with substance abuse.

Their original run saw the release of albums Up the Brackets (2002) and The Libertines (2004) - both considered indie staples and spawning iconic anthems such as Don't Look Back Into the Sun and Time for Heroes.

The new album, out on March 29, is the second album since their reunion in 2014, following 2015's Anthems for a Doomed Youth.

When is The Libertines live at Leeds O2 Academy?

The Libertines are back in Leeds for a show at the O2 Academy on Tuesday, October 22, 2024.

How to buy tickets for The Libertines at Leeds O2 Academy

Tickets for The Libertines at O2 Academy in Leeds go on general sale at 9am on Friday, February 23, via Live Nation.

An exclusive ticket pre-sale is available for fans who pre-order the new album All Quiet on the Eastern Esplanade.

The Libertines autumn 2024 UK and Ireland tour dates