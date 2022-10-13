Much-loved community and arts space The Imaginarium is moving to a permanent home in the centre of Leeds this month, bringing together a cafe, pop-up plant and record shops with a multi-use event space.

Starting its life in Kirkstall back in 2019, The Imaginarium quickly became a valuable resource for locals with its packed programme of music and art events.

Now with a need to expand its reach, the venue is moving to a show-stopping space on Church Walk, making the most out of the street’s grand archways.

Phil Warner and Rory Flynn at the Imaginarium, Church Walk, Leeds, a new creative space for artists and musicians. 13 October 2022. Picture Bruce Rollinson

"I think [the new location] is just more appropriate, especially when you're trying to do something that's for the community,” explained Rob Chadwick, co-creator of The Imaginarium.

"People want to gravitate towards the city centre so I think it was just appealing in that way as well – plus the venue and the arches are really cool!”

The 120 capacity multi-purpose venue will be a place to soak up carefully curated events, genre-hopping from house to techno with parties like Subterranea and The Off Licence.

The Imaginarium will also act as home to numerous pop-up stalls during the week, ranging from record stalls to plant sales, all to be enjoyed with a hot drink from an in-house cafe.

"If people want to come down and chill out, or even get involved in music events, then [The Imaginarium] is a place for them to do that,” Rob went on to say.

"I know when I came to Leeds I had a bit of a blank canvas and I met people who gave me a chance to develop myself. You don’t really get that now because of social media and it doesn’t quite work as well, so we want to be one of these communities where you’re actually able to meet people in person.”

A soft launch for the Imaginarium is taking place on Friday, October 14 from 10pm, followed by a grand opening party on a date to be added.