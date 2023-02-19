The Garden Party Leeds 2023: Line-up plus new venue confirmed with Sherelle and Daniel Avery headlining
The Garden Party Leeds has shared its line-up for 2023 in addition to a brand new venue and extra stage.
The event will now feature three stages for punters to mill around and enjoy sounds across the spectrum of techno, house, garage and bass sounds.
Here’s everything we know about the 2023 show.
When is the show?
The Garden Party is Leeds longest running and most essential electronic music soiree. It is back for another legendary weekend event across Saturday 27 and Sunday 28 May.
Where is it being held?
The venue for this year's Garden Party is Canvas Yard, a brand new cultural collaboration between Moda Living and New Citizens at the largest open-air events space in Leeds City Centre.
It is a dedicated event space that will be transformed with cutting edge audio-visual production and a powerful sound system to deliver the perfect soundtrack.
This event is part of a series including Hacienda Open Air in April and a Defected showcase in May.
Which acts are performing?
Headliner acts include Sherelle, Pawsa, LF System, Palms Trax, Dr Banana and Daniel Avery, as well as local boy Bradley Zero and electronic-meets-jazz-inspired Barry Can't Swim.
Garden Party favourites such as Skream, Paul Woolford (and his Special Request alias) and Mella Dee are also set to return.
How to get tickets?
Described as an “epic” new chapter in the history of The Garden Party and one “not to be missed” tickets are already on sale and selling fast.
Weekend Tier 1 and Tier 2 tickets have already sold out with Tier 3 tickets “selling quickly”. Slightly more expensive Tier 4 tickets are also still available.
What are the showrunners saying?
Director Matt Long said: "We’ve been hosting The Garden Party across the city for the last 17 years making it the longest running electronic music festival in Leeds.
"Seeing it go from strength to strength each year has been incredible and this year we're going even bigger with three stages which will allow us to widen our musical spectrum even further. Everything is set to make it another huge year of The Garden Party."