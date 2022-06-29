Sugababes Leeds tickets: When is it? When is it on sale? How can I access presale?

Sugababes are set to perform in Leeds in October. (Pic: Lesley Martin/PA Wire)

Original lineup Mutya Buena, Keisha Buchanan and Siobhan Donaghy are touring together for the first time in two decades to mark the 20-year aniversary of their debut album One Touch.

The Freak Like Me singers are set to play the O2 Academy in Leeds on Sunday, October 23, as part of a 17-date UK tour.

It follows the trio's barnstorming performance at this year's Glastonbury Festival.

A Livenation presale takes place on Thursday, June 30 from 10am, while O2 Priority members are already have access to ticket purchases.

Tickets on general sale on Friday, July 22 at 10am via Livenation.

The group boasts six number one singles, including Round Round, Push the Button and Hole in the Head, and have sold millions of records worldwide.