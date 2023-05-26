Thousands of rock music fans across Leeds and beyond are set to gather at Temple Newsam on Sunday (May 28) as Slam Dunk Festival 2023 returns for another year with an impressive line-up including punk pioneers The Offspring and Enter:Shikari.

Slam Dunk Festival is now the number one pop-punk, rock and alternative festival in the UK held over two fully outdoor sites in Hatfield Park in Hertfordshire and Temple Newsam Park in Leeds to over 50,000 rock fans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With over 40 bands performing from midday until late at night , festival organisers have issued travel advice to attendees, whether they are driving themselves or taking public transport.

And because such a large crowd is likely to congregate over a single weekend, festival goers must ensure they know how to get there and where to park their cars to avoid delays. Here, we have compiled all the information you need to get there easily.

Where is the Slam Dunk Festival in Leeds?

Slam Dunk Festival North takes place at Temple Newsam in Leeds which is a 15-20 minute drive from the city centre.

How to get to the Slam Dunk Festival in Leeds?

By train - Slam Dunk North is accessible from Leeds City Train Station via our shuttle bus service or by taxi.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By shuttle bus - Pick up and drop off is just a short walk away from Leeds Train Station on Sovereign Street and will be operating from 8.30am - 2pm to the festival site and 8pm - 1am from the festival site back to the city centre. Single tickets are £5 and return tickets are £10 (subject to booking fees).

By coach - Slam Dunk Festival 2023 is partnered with Big Green Coach to provide travel from around the UK directly to the festival site and back again. Book your coach travel on the Big Green Coach website . ​

Enter Shikari will be one of the headline acts at this year’s SlamDunk Festival in Leeds.

By car - Slam Dunk North car park is located just off of junction 45 of the M1 on the A63. Search "Temple Newsam Park - Event Road" on Google Maps and then follow the yellow festival signage once approaching the site.

The car park opens at 9am and will close shortly after the festival so cars will not be able to be left overnight . Car parking tickets can be booked in advance via Travel & Carpark .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad