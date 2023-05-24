Slam Dunk Festival 2023: Full line-up and set times including The Offspring, Enter Shikari and Yellowcard
These are the line-up and set times for Slam Dunk 2023 including The Offspring.
Slam Dunk Festival returns for another year this week during the bank holiday weekend on Sunday (May 28), with prominent bands from the punk and alternative rock scenes taking over Leeds Temple Newsam, including The Offspring and Enter Shikari.
The Offspring, an American punk rock band active since 1984, is among the strong 40 bands, and they are this year's headlining event at the big day festival. Enter Shikari, a British alternative rock band that will also be storming the stage this year as it celebrates 20 years together.
Beginning at noon on Sunday and continuing until late, the bands will be divided across seven stages. The Offspring (Dickies Stage) and Enter Shikari (Amazon/RockScene Stage), the headliners for the main stages, are both scheduled to perform starting at 9pm, as the day’s final acts.
Here, Yorkshire Evening Post has collected the full line-up and set times for Sunday for Slam Dunk Festival 2023 in Leeds.
Slam Dunk 2023 line-ups and set times
Kerrang! Tent Left Stage
12pm - 12.35pm - Destroy Boys
1.10pm - 1.45pm - Hawthorne Heights
2.20pm - 2.55pm - Fireworks
3.35pm - 4.15pm - Real Friends
4.55pm - 5.40pm - Four Year Strong
6.25pm - 7.10pm - The Academy Is…
8.05 - 9.55 - Yellowcard
Kerrang! Tent Right Stage
11.30am - 12pm Sincere Engineer
12.35pm - 1.10pm - Movements
1.45pm - 2.20pm - Spanish Love Songs
2.55pm - 3.35pm - Trophy Eyes
4.15pm - 4.55pm - Boston Manor
5.40pm - 6.25pm - The Menzingers
7.15pm - 8pm - Creeper
The Key Club Left Stage
12pm - 12.30pm - Youth Fountain
1.10pm - 1.40pm - Emarosa
2.20pm - 2.55pm - Scene Queen
3.40pm - 4.15pm - Charlotte Sands
5.05pm - 5.45pm - Sueco
6.35pm - 7.15pm - JXDN
8.10pm - 10.55pm - The Hunna
The Key Club Right Stage
11.25am - 11.55am - The Tyne
12.35pm - 1.05pm - Girlfriends
1.45pm - 2.15pm - Lolo
3pm - 3.35pm Grayscale
4.20pm - 5pm - Noahfinnce
5.50pm - 6.30pm - Maggie Lindemann
7.20pm - 8.05pm - The Maine
Dickies Stage
12pm - 12.30pm - Millie Manders & The Shutup
12.55pm - 1.30pm - Teenage Bottlerocket
1.55pm - 2.35 - Zebrahead
3pm - 3.40pm - Millencolin
4.05pm - 4.50pm - Gogol Bordello
5.15pm - 6pm - Flogging Molly
6.25pm - 7.15pm - Less Than Jake
7.40pm - 8.30pm - Bowling for Soup
9pm - 10.15pm The Offspring
Knotfest Stage
11.40am - 12.10pm - Heriot
12.30pm - 1pm - Higher Power
1.20pm - 1.50pm - See You Space Cowboy
2.10pm - 2.40pm - Dragged Under
3.05pm - 3.35pm - Static Dress
4pm - 4.35 - Landmvrks
5pm - 5.35pm - Fit For A King
6pm - 6.40 - Escape The Fate
7.05pm - 7.45pm - We Came As Romans
8.10pm - 8.55pm - Malevolence
10.15pm - 10.55pm - DJ Fresh
Amazon/Rock Scene Stage
11.25am - 11.55am - Zand
12.15pm - 12.50pm - Vukovi
1.10pm - 1.45pm - Trash Boat
2.10pm - 2.45pm - Holding Absence
3.10pm - 3.45pm - Wargasm
4.10pm - 4.55pm - Underoath
5.20pm - 6.05pm - Kids In Glass Houses
7.30pm - 7.15pm - Pvris
7.40pm - 8.30pm - Billy Talent
9pm - 10.15pm - Enter Shikari