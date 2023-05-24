Slam Dunk Festival returns for another year this week during the bank holiday weekend on Sunday (May 28), with prominent bands from the punk and alternative rock scenes taking over Leeds Temple Newsam, including The Offspring and Enter Shikari.

The Offspring, an American punk rock band active since 1984, is among the strong 40 bands, and they are this year's headlining event at the big day festival. Enter Shikari, a British alternative rock band that will also be storming the stage this year as it celebrates 20 years together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beginning at noon on Sunday and continuing until late, the bands will be divided across seven stages. The Offspring (Dickies Stage) and Enter Shikari (Amazon/RockScene Stage), the headliners for the main stages, are both scheduled to perform starting at 9pm, as the day’s final acts.

Here, Yorkshire Evening Post has collected the full line-up and set times for Sunday for Slam Dunk Festival 2023 in Leeds.

Slam Dunk 2023 line-ups and set times

Kerrang! Tent Left Stage

12pm - 12.35pm - Destroy Boys

1.10pm - 1.45pm - Hawthorne Heights

2.20pm - 2.55pm - Fireworks

3.35pm - 4.15pm - Real Friends

4.55pm - 5.40pm - Four Year Strong

6.25pm - 7.10pm - The Academy Is…

8.05 - 9.55 - Yellowcard

Kerrang! Tent Right Stage

11.30am - 12pm Sincere Engineer

12.35pm - 1.10pm - Movements

1.45pm - 2.20pm - Spanish Love Songs

2.55pm - 3.35pm - Trophy Eyes

4.15pm - 4.55pm - Boston Manor

5.40pm - 6.25pm - The Menzingers

7.15pm - 8pm - Creeper

The Key Club Left Stage

12pm - 12.30pm - Youth Fountain

1.10pm - 1.40pm - Emarosa

2.20pm - 2.55pm - Scene Queen

3.40pm - 4.15pm - Charlotte Sands

5.05pm - 5.45pm - Sueco

6.35pm - 7.15pm - JXDN

8.10pm - 10.55pm - The Hunna

The Key Club Right Stage

11.25am - 11.55am - The Tyne

12.35pm - 1.05pm - Girlfriends

1.45pm - 2.15pm - Lolo

3pm - 3.35pm Grayscale

4.20pm - 5pm - Noahfinnce

5.50pm - 6.30pm - Maggie Lindemann

7.20pm - 8.05pm - The Maine

Enter Shikari is set to headline Slam Dunk 2023 in Leeds on May 28.

Dickies Stage

12pm - 12.30pm - Millie Manders & The Shutup

12.55pm - 1.30pm - Teenage Bottlerocket

1.55pm - 2.35 - Zebrahead

3pm - 3.40pm - Millencolin

4.05pm - 4.50pm - Gogol Bordello

5.15pm - 6pm - Flogging Molly

6.25pm - 7.15pm - Less Than Jake

7.40pm - 8.30pm - Bowling for Soup

9pm - 10.15pm The Offspring

Knotfest Stage

11.40am - 12.10pm - Heriot

12.30pm - 1pm - Higher Power

1.20pm - 1.50pm - See You Space Cowboy

2.10pm - 2.40pm - Dragged Under

3.05pm - 3.35pm - Static Dress

4pm - 4.35 - Landmvrks

5pm - 5.35pm - Fit For A King

6pm - 6.40 - Escape The Fate

7.05pm - 7.45pm - We Came As Romans

8.10pm - 8.55pm - Malevolence

10.15pm - 10.55pm - DJ Fresh

Amazon/Rock Scene Stage

11.25am - 11.55am - Zand

12.15pm - 12.50pm - Vukovi

1.10pm - 1.45pm - Trash Boat

2.10pm - 2.45pm - Holding Absence

3.10pm - 3.45pm - Wargasm

4.10pm - 4.55pm - Underoath

5.20pm - 6.05pm - Kids In Glass Houses

7.30pm - 7.15pm - Pvris

7.40pm - 8.30pm - Billy Talent