Slam Dunk Festival 2020: how to get tickets and line-up for the pop-punk festival in Leeds

Uniting pop-punk veterans with rising stars, Slam Dunk 2020 is sure to be spectacular. Picture: Slam Dunk Festival

Attracting around 50,000 rock fans each year, the festival started out as a weekly pop-punk club night at Leeds' club, The Cockpit.

As it grew in popularity, it began attracting some of the genre's biggest names – putting on shows from the likes of Fallout Boy, Panic! At The Disco and Paramore over the years.

With afterparties scheduled for both shows, Slam Dunk can rage on long after the final encore ends. Picture: Slam Dunk Festival

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2020 event and how to get tickets.

Who is playing at Slam Dunk Festival 2020?

The 2020 festival will see Bedford rockers Don Broco headlining a festival for the first time. With their last album having landed at number five in the UK charts, the English band have amassed some serious momentum which they'll no doubt bring crashing onto the Leeds stage.

Canadian pop-punk legends Sum 41 will also return to act as co-headliners. While they’ve been in the game for over two decades, the band snagged their first ever Platinum single just this year, so the timing couldn’t be better.

From humble beginnings, Slam Dunk has grown into one of the UK's biggest festivals. Picture: Slam Dunk Festival

They'll be sitting at the top of a bill stacked with acts from the UK and abroad.

American alt-rock gods Motion City Soundtrack announced their reunion earlier this year, after splitting in 2016. To round off their globe-trotting reunion tour, they'll return to the Slam Dunk Festival, marking their first UK gig since reforming.

They’ll be joined by a host of other American rockers, including The Wonder Years, Mayday Parade and State Champs.

Also getting the band back together are British hardcore punk act, Your Demise. Having parted ways back in 2013, they recently announced that they would be celebrating their 10-year anniversary with a UK tour that will include a place at Slam Dunk.

Suffolk's noise rock act, Basement, are also confirmed, while Australian rock band, Hands Like Houses, will join the fray.

NOFX, Pennywise, The Story So Far, We Are The In Crowd, Your Demise, Dream State and Greyscale will all play across the festival’s multitude of stages.

On top of that deep, diverse list, it is fully expected that Slam Dunk will continue adding bands between now and the festival itself.

When is it?

The 2020 Slam Dunk Festival will take place on Saturday 23 May (Temple Newsam) and Sunday 24 May (Hatfield Park).

Both shows will then be followed by an after party - with Saturday’s gig moving on to Leeds University while Sunday’s crowd be splitting in two, with after parties planned for both the O2 Academy Islington and The Forum in Hatfield.

How do I get tickets?

Tickets are available now via the Slam Dunk website, starting at £70.40.