Diana Ross UK tour 2020: tickets, presale details and date for Leeds show

Diana Ross is performing six dates in the UK next Summer including one at Leeds' First Direct Arena (Getty Images)

The Supremes singer is currently performing her Top of the World tour in the United States and took to Twitter to announce that she would be bringing the show across the pond.

The 75-year-old revealed that she was in high spirits, tweeting: "I am in total appreciation of all. I’m feeling Great, life is so good.

"My love, my light is steady and constant. I focus on joy. I love looking at the energy all around me.

Diana Ross performed at the 61st Grammy Awards earlier this year (Getty Images)

"I am so so so grateful."

When does Diana Ross go on tour?

Two days after her Glastonbury performance, Diana Ross will kick off her UK tour with a performance at the First Direct Arena on June 30, 2020.

The Ain't No Mountain High Enough performer will then play Liverpool, Manchester, Glasgow and Birmingham.

The Top of the World Tour will culminate in a performance at the O2 Arena in London on July 8.

Full list of UK tour dates

The full list of UK tour dates are as follows:

Leeds, First Direct Arena, June 30

Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena, July 1

Manchester, Manchester Arena, July 3

Glasgow, SSE Hydro, July 4

Birmingham, Birmingham Arena, July 6

London, O2 Arena, July 8

When do tickets go on pre-sale and how much do they cost?

Die-hard Diana fans can ensure that they get their hands on tickets for the Queen of Motown's Leeds date by buying them on pre-sale.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale at Ticketmaster on October 31 from 9am.

A price for the tickets is yet to be announced.

And when do they go on general sale?

Tickets for the Leeds date will be made available via general sale on November 1 at 9am.

These will also be available to purchase at Ticketmaster.

What hits will Diana Ross play?

Though there is no official set-list for Diana Ross' UK tour, fans of the legendary singer can expect her to play the likes of Ain't No Mountain High Enough, Upside Down and Stop! In the Name of Love judging by her recent performances in the stateside.

Covers of Gloria Gaynor's I Will Survive and Billie Holliday's Don't Explain may also be performed.

Here's what the all-time great performed at a 2019 concert in St Louis, Missouri:

I'm Coming OutMore Today Than YesterdayStop! In the Name of LoveCome See About MeYou Can't Hurry LoveTouch Me in the MorningLove ChildThe BossUpside DownLove HangoverTake Me HigherEase on Down the RoadThe Look of Love (Burt Bacharach cover)Don't Explain (Billie Holiday cover)Why Do Fools Fall in Love (Frankie Lymon & The Teenagers cover)Ain't No Mountain High Enough (Marvin Gaye & Tammi Terrell cover)I Will Survive (Gloria Gaynor cover)Reach Out and Touch (Somebody's Hand)