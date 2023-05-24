Slam Dunk Festival is set to take place this weekend in Leeds much to the excitement of pop-punk and alternative rock fans across the country. With a line-up featuring punk legends such as The Offspring and Enter Shikari, it will also feature pop punk pioneers NOFX as they play their final shows in the UK to celebrate the end of their 40-year career.

What started out as a pop-punk club night at The Cockpit in the early 2000s, Slam Dunk Festival grew in popularity and started putting on international touring artists from the genre such as Fallout Boy, Paramore and Panic! At the Disco to make it what it is today.

Slam Dunk Festival is now the number one pop-punk, rock and alternative festival in the UK held over two fully outdoor sites in Hatfield Park in Hertfordshire and Temple Newsam Park in Leeds to over 50,000 rock fans.

However, with such a large audience likely to gather over one weekend, festival-goers must ensure that they know when to arrive and when to leave. For those keen to squeeze every second from the experience, you have to make sure what time gates open and when you will need to leave the site.

Here, we have put together all the important information including key times and dates ahead of the music festival in Leeds.

When is Slam Dunk Festival

Slam Dunk Festival North will take place during May’s final bank holiday weekend - Sunday, May 28. There will also be a Slam Dunk Festival North Afterparty at the o2 Academy in Leeds on the same day.

Slam Dunk Festival - when to arrive

The festival gates will open at 9am, with the main arena opening at 11am. The gates are expected to close at 11pm, followed by afterparties from 11pm to 4am. Please keep in mind the afterparties are solely for those over the age of 18.