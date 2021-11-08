Members of all communities across Leeds can join the Lord Mayor on Victoria Gardens to mark Remembrance Sunday this weekend.

Councillor Asghar Khan will lead the tributes to service men and women who have lost their lives in conflict on Sunday 14 November.

This is how you can watch this weekend's Remembrance Sunday parade in Leeds.

A procession will leave Leeds Civic Hall and head to Victoria Gardens at 10.50am where a number of wreaths will be laid.

This procession will follow ex-service men and women plus members of ex-service organisations and current serving military organisations as they gather near the City Museum at 10.30am before marching to the war memorial.

Amongst those joining the Lord Mayor in the parade will be the Vice Lord-Lieutenant of West Yorkshire, Mr Tim Hare, the Deputy Leader of Leeds City Council, Councillor Jonathan Pryor, and the Leeds Children’s Mayor Zulaykha Hussain.

Led by the Bishop of Kirkstall, Rt Reverend Paul Slater, the multi-faith service will be shown on two big screens around the war memorial to allow members of the public who are not near the front to watch the proceedings.

Members of the public are requested to take a lateral flow test before attending the remembrance event and to isolate if a positive test result is returned.

For those who are unable to attend this year there will also be the opportunity to watch the service via a live stream.At 11am there will be a two-minute silence which will be preceded by a bugler who will sound the Last Post.

After the service, the Lord Mayor and civic representatives will proceed to the steps of the Town Hall where a salute and march past will take place.

On this weekend's service, Councillor Asghar Khan said:

“Remembrance Sunday is a time when the city comes together to honour the heroic efforts, achievements and sacrifices made by so many of our armed forces during times of conflict.

Last year we had to remember from our homes and mark the occasion individually, it is therefore wonderful that we are once again able to come together as a city and remember in person once again this year.”